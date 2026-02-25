Enugu Takes Spotlight as Mbah Declares 2nd Tech Festival Open

• Says tech, innovation at the heart of Enugu’s transformation

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, says technology and innovation remain at the heart of Enugu’s transformation under his administration, urging youths to explore the abundant opportunities in both.

Mbah, who spoke at the opening of the second edition of Enugu Tech Festival at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, on Tuesday, said that technology had since transcended a supportive role to become the operating system of how lives function.

“The world has crossed a line. What we are witnessing in our lifetime is nothing short of an economic renaissance powered by technology.

“In just three decades, companies that began in garages and dorm rooms have grown into some of the most valuable institutions in human history.

“Enterprises like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms have reshaped commerce, communication, entertainment, finance, governance, and even human relationships.

“The rise of these companies tells us something profound: the world economy is no longer driven primarily by physical assets, but by ideas, code, data, and innovation. We are witnessing the acceleration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Here in Enugu, we have made a deliberate decision: we will not be spectators in this revolution. We will be participants. We will be producers,” he stated.

Mbah expressed happiness that with requisite imagination and courage, his administration was building a resilient Enugu State where infrastructure works, institutions digitised, and where schools produce problem-solvers and technology runs quietly through everything.

“In three years, we moved from concept to execution. We strengthened security, not only through manpower, but through AI-embedded systems that allow faster response and better oversight.

“We invested in roads, transport and essential services. We expanded the state’s digital backbone and are building the foundation for reliable electricity.

“We moved core government functions onto digital platforms. Processes became traceable. Delays reduced. Decision-making improved. Governance began to operate with greater clarity and efficiency.

“We introduced Geographic Information Systems into land administration. This has reduced processing time, safeguarded land rights, and brought credibility to our real estate market, earning national recognition for excellence in geographic information services,” he said.

Beyond transforming the formal education system to one that now enables students across all strata to research, design and test using digital tools as part of everyday learning, getting exposed to robotics, mechatronics, artificial intelligence and applied engineering, he said his administration built innovation hubs to ensure that talents were also honed outside the formal education system.

He charged youths to optimise the opportunities.

“Our statewide learning system encourages collaboration across fields rather than isolation, with technological systems embedded throughout. So, there is no reason the next breakthrough in edtech, fintech, agritech, or healthtech cannot emerge from Enugu State.

“Therefore, I say this to our youth: Master artificial intelligence; study robotics; learn cybersecurity; explore semiconductor design; build products that solve real problems.

“A hundred years ago, Enugu was known for what it extracted – coal. Let this generation be known for what it designs,” Mbah concluded.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has urged Enugu youths to patiently take advantage of the opportunities Mbah was creating for their great future.

“This is not a governor that will just be giving you something that is going to make you happy today and tomorrow, then after you are wondering what you are going to do with your life.

“This is a man of vision, a man who is thinking about sustainability. He is giving you a foundation that is going to outlive his tenure as a governor.

“The work he is doing – the Smart Schools, the value chain and the ecosystem he is building around them – is what will make the real difference in your lives. Grab the opportunities with both hands,” he stated.

In the same vein, Founder and Chairman of Zinox Group, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, advised youths to believe in themselves and said that with the foundation being laid by Governor Mbah, no Enugu person would wallow in poverty going forward.

“The Governor has given you Smart Schools and made education compulsory. I do not know why any person in Enugu should be poor. Today’s world is open, and you have access to knowledge,” the business mogul stated.

In his welcome address, Enugu State’s Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Lawrence Ezeh, described the festival as a defining moment in Enugu’s digital journey, saying the state had emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading tech ecosystems, with thousands of youths trained courtesy of the various initiatives and innovation hubs set up since the inaugural tech festival in 2025.

Ezeh outlined key objectives of the festival to include strengthening partnerships, launching pilot projects in agriculture, healthcare and green energy, promoting sustainable business practices, and expanding digital infrastructure.

Citing personal experience, the Managing Director of Tenece Group, Kingsley Eze, urged Enugu youths to look inwards, saying unlike when they started and also succeeded, Mbah had created the environment for tech and innovation to thrive in the state.

“The Enugu of 2008 we started in is completely different from the Enugu of today. There is a Governor today who understands the place of tech and he is working seriously, building the very rudiments and some of the capabilities that are required to build a tech favourable environment,” he said.

The event attracted several tech giants, government functionaries, and members of the diplomatic corps, including the Ambassador of Sweden to Nigeria, Anna Westteholm, and the Consul General of Denmark in Lagos, Mrs. Jette Bjerrum.