Edo  Loses Five Gold Medals as Five Athletes Disqualified from Niger Delta Games 

Five athletes have been disqualified from the ongoing Niger Delta Games following investigations into eligibility concerns ranging from age discrepancies to state-of-origin violations.

According to findings contained in the official protest report, Otunla Kolade Israel (Edo State) was disqualified and stripped of his medals in swimming after his National Identification Number (NIN) indicated he is from Ikorodu, Lagos State. The athlete had won five gold medals and one silver, all of which have now been withdrawn.

In handball, John Vera and Ayimba Maria (Bayelsa State) were both disqualified on grounds of age declaration, with documentation reportedly showing they were overage for their category.

Goodness Ekunke (Chess) was also disqualified after inconsistencies were discovered in submitted eligibility documents.

Meanwhile, Okafor Adolphus (Ondo State, Athletics) was removed from the competition following investigations that revealed issues relating to state of origin and age declaration. Investigations reveal he is from Anambra State.

However, not all protested cases resulted in sanctions. Bright Joel Udoh (Edo State, Table Tennis) and Wisdom Chibueze Nweke (Abia State, Tennis) were cleared after reviews found insufficient grounds for disqualification.

In athletics, Ngozi Okereke Treasure (Delta State) was deemed eligible to compete despite an age discrepancy flagged by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, as no legal documentation was provided to substantiate the claim.

The disciplinary decisions underscore the Games’ commitment to upholding eligibility rules and maintaining competitive integrity across all participating states.

