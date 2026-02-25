Drug Users Will Not Be Recruited into Police Force, PSC Asserts

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has reaffirmed that individuals who use drugs will not be recruited into the Nigeria Police Force, underscoring its resolve to uphold professionalism and integrity within the force.

The commission stated that all prospective recruits will undergo rigorous screening procedures, including comprehensive drug tests, to ensure that only qualified and medically fit candidates are enlisted.

According to the PSC, the measure is designed to strengthen discipline, enhance public confidence and improve operational efficiency within the Force.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 police constables, Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Police Matters, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), disclosed that the commission will conduct detailed drug integrity tests in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“Let me state this without ambiguity: drug users and persons of questionable character will not find their way into the Nigeria Police Force,” he said. “Our partnership with the NDLEA ensures that only candidates of sound health, good character and proven integrity will be admitted. Successful candidates will thereafter be posted to designated police colleges for training and subsequently deployed to commands and formations for active police service.”

Lakanu stressed that the credibility of the Nigeria Police Force begins at the recruitment stage, noting that a professional and world-class institution cannot be built on compromised entry standards.

He explained that the commission has therefore adopted a painstaking and zero-tolerance approach to malpractice.

To further promote transparency and public trust, the PSC has introduced a whistle-blowing policy for the recruitment exercise.

The mechanism, he said, enables Nigerians to report suspected irregularities, with assurances that all reports will be treated confidentially and investigated thoroughly.

He added that the ongoing exercise is the most inclusive in the commission’s history, with gender considerations prioritised and stakeholder participation broadened.

He stressed that the Federal Character Commission, Guidance and Counselling Departments of various state governments, the Police Community Relations Committee, civil society organisations and the NDLEA have all been involved to ensure fairness and equitable representation.

Lakanu emphasised that building the Nigeria Police Force of collective aspiration is a national responsibility requiring the cooperation of citizens, the media and stakeholders across the security sector.

He affirmed the commission’s commitment to a recruitment process that is fair, transparent and merit-based, aimed at delivering the police force Nigeria deserves.