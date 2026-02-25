Concerned Reps Urge Islamic Leaders to Offer Al-Qunut Prayers to God to Grant Nigeria What Is Best at This Critical Point

Concerned Members of the House of Representatives have urged Islamic leaders across the country to offer Al-Qunut prayers in this holy month of Ramadan, specifically seeking Allah’s guidance to grant Nigeria what is best for the nation at this critical point in its history.

The appeal comes as Muslims across the country observe Ramadan, a month marked by fasting, prayer, charity and reflection.

In letters addressed to the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muslim leaders and Imams, the lawmakers, from various political parties, called for prayers for divine intervention so that Nigeria may receive what is best for its future amid present challenges.

They specifically requested that all Imams and Islamic leaders nationwide lead worshippers in continuous Al-Qunut supplications for Nigeria during Ramadan.

The legislators described Ramadan as a sacred period of devotion and reflection, offering both spiritual renewal and an opportunity for national introspection. They emphasized that as leaders, there is a responsibility to act in ways that ensure the sustainability and progress of Nigeria, particularly at such an exigent moment in its history.

“History has shown that prayer has been instrumental in guiding nations through moments of uncertainty, restoring hope in times of despair and strengthening the moral fabric of societies facing significant trials,” the letter stated.

It added that through collective supplication and sincere repentance, communities have experienced healing, reconciliation and renewed direction.

The lawmakers urged Islamic leaders to remind congregations of the power of collective supplication and the importance of unity in seeking divine intervention for the country’s peace, stability and prosperity.

They noted that the current period in Nigeria’s national journey calls for spiritual intervention and renewed commitment to justice, compassion, accountability and service to one another.

The lawmakers prayed Allah, in His mercy, would guide the nation’s leaders, heal the land and grant Nigeria lasting peace and prosperity.

The letters were jointly signed Rep Aminu Sani Jaji, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, Rt. Hon Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Rep Adewale Morufu, Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu, Rep Abdulmaleek Abdulraheem Danga, Hon. MB Jajere, Hon. Ahmed Yusuf Doro and Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide.