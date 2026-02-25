Citing Pressing Family Considerations, IGP Kayode Egbetokun Resigns

• Tinubu accepts resignation, appoints AIG Tunji Disu as replacement in acting capacity

•Uncertainty envelops Louis Edet House as fate of DIGs hangs in the balance

•CSO opposes choice of new police boss

•Warns 29 senior officers may be forced out

Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbeto-kun, yesterday, resigned from office, citing pressing family considerations.

President Bola Tinubu accepted his resignation, following the submission of his letter.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a re-lease, disclosed that the president received Egbetokun’s resignation and expressed profound appreciation for his decades of “distinguished” service to the Nigeria Police and the country.

Tinubu acknowledged Egbetokun’s dedication, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to strengthening internal security architecture during his tenure.

Appointed in June 2023, Egbetokun was serving a four-year term scheduled to conclude in June 2027, in line with the amended provisions of the Police Act.

However, in view of the current security challenges confronting the country, and acting in accordance with extant laws and legal guidance, the president approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Olatunji Disu, to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.

Tinubu expressed confidence that Disu’s experience, operational depth, and demonstrated leadership capacity would provide steady and focused direction for the Nigeria Police during this critical period.

In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, the president would soon convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to formally consider Disu’s appointment as the substantive Inspector-General of Police, after which his name would be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring that the Nigeria Police remained professional, accountable, and fully equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

Uncertainty Envelops Louis Edet House as Fate of DIGs Hangs in the Balance

Tension began to mount at Louis Edet House, the headquarters of the Nigeria Police, in Abuja, following Disu’s appointment, as uncertainty surrounded the future of several Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

Disu, an AIG, was appointed Acting Inspector General of Police, following Egbetokun’s. resignation.

Senior officers and personnel were, reportedly, anxiously awaiting official decisions that could determine redeployments, retirements, or confirmations in office.

The atmosphere within the high command grew increasingly apprehensive, with speculation rife over impending administrative changes expected to reshape the leadership structure of the force.

While no formal announcement had been made, the unfolding scenario generated heightened interest across policing circles and among security stakeholders.

Some observers believed that the appointment of Disu, a junior to the affected DIGs, suggested they might be asked to leave the force prematurely, despite many not yet attaining the required 35 years of service or reached the age of 60.

One observer, who preferred anonymity, stated that it would be inappropriate for them to continue serving under a junior officer, adding, “It is at variance with the tradition of the force.”

However, experts stated that the retirement of DIGs was not fixed, stating, “There have been previous instances where an AIG was appointed while DIGs remained in service to complete their terms.

“All DIGs going depends on the new IGP. Solomon Arase was a DIG when his junior, Suleiman, was appointed. Arase remained to finish his time in the force. Fate happened, Suleiman was removed, and Arase was made IGP. Life is all about destiny.”

Those anticipated to exit the force when the new Inspector General assumes office include DIGs Frank Mba, Mohammed Gumel, Basil Idegwu, Adebola Hamzat, Yahaya Abubakar, Bzigu Kwazhi, Adebowale Williams, Idris Abubakar, and the newly promoted Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police introduced subtle restrictions on access to Louis Edet House.

Insiders said the measures were aimed at tightening security and controlling movement within the complex, particularly for visitors and non essential personnel.

Staff and stakeholders had reported stricter identification checks and limited entry points, prompting increased caution among those seeking appointments or official engagements.

Journalists present for official assignments were barred from entering the headquarters, with security personnel citing the recent change in leadership as reason.

Additionally, Force Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, an Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, announced the cancellation of a scheduled courtesy visit by Administrator of the National Judicial Institute and his management team to the outgoing Inspector General.

At the time of filing this report, Disu had yet to formally assume office.

Group Opposes Appointment of Disu

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), under the auspices of Visionary Leaders Consensus (VLC), opposed the appointment of Olatunji Disu as Inspector General of Police.

VLC’s National Chairman, Ibrahim Bature, and Secretary, Comrade Bello Roba, in a joint press statement, said such appointment would not be in the best interest of the country.

They stated, “The appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu as Nigeria’s new acting Inspector-General of Police has raised significant concerns among stakeholders, with two major structural disadvantages coming to the fore.

“First, his (Disu’s) impending retirement in April 2026 and the forced resignation of at least 16 senior officers that his appointment would trigger.

“AIG Disu, born on April 13, 1966, will reach the mandatory retirement age of 60 in April 2026, giving him barely two months in office if appointed now.

“This effectively means Nigeria could face another leadership change in the police force within weeks, creating instability at the top echelons of law enforcement.”

The group stated that the development mirrored the controversy that plagued Egbetokun’s tenure as IG.

It said, “Egbetokun, who was appointed at 58, had his tenure extended beyond the statutory retirement age through a controversial amendment to the Police Act.

“The National Assembly had amended the Police Act to allow an appointed IG to serve a fixed four-year term regardless of age, a move critics described as designed to benefit Egbetokun personally.

“If the same logic is not applied to Disu, his tenure would be among the shortest in the force’s history.

“However, applying another tenure extension so soon after the last one would further undermine institutional integrity and public confidence in the police leadership selection process.”