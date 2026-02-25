  • Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

BPP to Hold Consultative Meetings with Contractors, Stakeholders in Lagos

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) is set to host a stakeholder forum with contractors, consultants, service providers and other key actors in Nigeria’s public procurement ecosystem in Lagos on February 26, at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja.

The forum, supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the Partnership for Agile Governance and Climate Engagement (PACE), aims to discuss the Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems (MAPS) framework and its role in strengthening public procurement processes in the country.

A statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit at the Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr. Zira Zakka Nagga, listed the key objective of the meeting to include engaging contractors, consultants, service providers, and civil society organisations in a dialogue on the MAPS framework and its benefits for Nigeria’s procurement system; and providing opportunities for stakeholders to offer feedback and input on the development of a National Procurement Strategy.

The meeting, according to the statement, also aims to align Nigeria’s procurement reform agenda with the roles of all stakeholders in its successful implementation.

It listed participants at the meeting, including representatives of government institutions, private-sector operators, professional bodies, civil society organisations, and development partners involved in procurement oversight, advocacy, and service delivery.

