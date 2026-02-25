APC Leaders, Govs, Others Recommit to Advancing Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

• Shettima: We’re shifting from stabilisation to acceleration in 2026

• Says N1,000 to a dollar exchange rate will be realised in a matter of weeks

•Urges reconciliation, unity among party leaders to move Nigeria forward

•Yilwatda: Sad our achievements have not been visible due to poor communication

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other leaders of the party, yesterday, recommitted to boosting grassroots mobilisation in order to promote and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu government.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed that the Tinubu administration had shifted focus from stabilisation in 2025 to acceleration in 2026, with the N58.18 trillion 2026 budget anchoring the new phase.

The governors and other party leaders made the recommitment in Abuja at the PGF Renewed Hope Ambassadors Summit 2026 held at State House Conference Centre.

Shettima, who represented Tinubu at the summit, told the party leaders, governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), and the Renewed Hope Ambassadors that the moment called for reflection on the administration’s reforms, the sacrifices made, and the responsibilities to translate vision into measurable impact for Nigerians.

He said, “As we advance into 2026, our focus shifts from stabilisation to acceleration. The N58.18 trillion budget shall anchor this new phase. A record capital expenditure, the largest allocation to national security in the history of our country and prudent revenue projections, we are scaling growth while strengthening resilience.”

The vice president stated that the administration’s landmark tax reforms were “introduced to protect the vulnerable, encourage enterprise, and entrench transparency in public finance”.

He cited the recent executive order affecting remittances to the federation account, saying it “is designed to safeguard federation revenues, eliminate duplicative structures, curb waste and ensure that resources are responsibly managed for maximal national benefits”.

Shettima pointed out that from the onset, the Tinubu administration chose the path of honesty and discipline, confronting deep-seated structural distortions.

He said the decision had “restored fiscal credibility, stabilised the economy and set the foundation for long term economic growth.

“Today, we are seeing clear signs that our reforms have begun to yield results. Inflationary pressures are moderating, fuel prices are easing, our currency is strong and stable.”

Shettima also stressed that before long the Naira exchange rate would stabilise at N1,000 to one dollar.

According to him, “In fact if not for the interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria yesterday, the N1,000 to a dollar, we are going to attain it in weeks, not in months.

“But for the purpose of market stability, the CBN generously intervened yesterday. So for some of my friends, especially one of our party leaders, who take delight in stockpiling dollars it’s a wakeup call.”

While stating that the economy was picking up under Tinubu, the vice president said out of “the seven major investment decisions made in 2025 in Africa, five were drawn in Nigeria”, a development he said showed “the strength, viability and the promise of the Nigerian economy”.

He observed that no reform could succeed without public understanding and participation, just as he identified the communication gap as “the strategic importance of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors”.

Reminding them of their duty, Shettima said, “This platform shall serve as the avenue for civic engagement. Ambassadors must explain why tough decisions had to be made and how they lead to jobs, security, enterprise, opportunities and a more stable future.

“They must counter misinformation with facts, replace rumour with evidence and ensure that Nigerians from across the country have access to the truth. They must also serve as the channel for feedback, bringing community concerns and lived experiences back to government.”

Shettima tasked the Renewed Hope Ambassadors on wider outreach, saying they must “move beyond conference centres to the wards, markets, and campuses, across the country”.

He stated, “This mission is about presence, truth and trust. Elections are not conducted on social media platforms, they conducted by Nigerians who will vote.

“This summit affirms our commitment to a shared future of promise and peace for all Nigerians. Together we will continue translating reforms into opportunities, policy into impact and sacrifice into renewed hope.”

Citing the situation in Benue State as an instance, Shettima further stressed the need for reconciliation and unity among party leaders, urging them to mend fences and move their state forward.

He said, “I want to use this forum to make a special appeal to His Excellency, Senator George Akume and His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia to mend fences and work effectively.

“Senator Akume, apart from Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, is the longest serving public servant in the current dispensation. He’s in his seventies. He started work in Benue State government house. He was the director of protocol. He was a permanent secretary.

“He was a governor for eight years, a senator for 16 years, a minister for four years, and now the secretary to the government of the federation. You have seen it all.

“You are an elder statesman reach out to our junior brother. Let’s build Benue together. Benue deserves peace. Benue deserves development. What binds us together, as I have always said, supersedes whatever that divides us.”

Earlier, National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, regretted that despite significant infrastructure projects delivered by the Tinubu administration and state governments, the party’s achievements had not been visible due to poor communication.

Yilwatda said, “Good governance without communication is invisible. I’ve visited many states. I’ve seen beautiful projects, beautiful things being done, but they’re invisible and not communicated.”

Yilwatda stressed the need for effective communication, which he said was critical to translating governance achievements into political capital. He explained that it was the reason for establishing the Renewed Hope Ambassadors structure.

In his address, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said stakeholders were on the ground to trigger a process that would unify the APC structure into a stronger and more united political family.

He assured them that through the summit, stakeholders had chosen Nigeria’s long-term stability over short-term applause, necessitating patriotic and accurate communication of the current administration’s socio-economic development efforts thereby earning citizens’ trust at the grassroots.

“Lack of citizen understanding creates perception gaps,” he said, stating, for instance, that food prices have reduced in the markets, while Nigeria has moved away from chronic oil and gas underproduction, citing the Dangote Refinery and other indigenous firms.

Akume advised authorities to allow members of the public to “add value” to what the party was doing across the nation.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the Renewed Hope Agenda was a message that was unifying the nation.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on behalf of members of the Federal Executive Council, expressed heartfelt appreciation to President Tinubu for choosing them as part of his team.

Looking forward to the upcoming second term, he said they were delighted to continue working tirelessly to ensure that the next chapter of the reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda were more transformative, thereby creating more jobs and attracting more investments into the nation’s economy.