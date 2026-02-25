African School of Economics VC Urges Nigerians to Embrace Lifelong Learning

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of the African School of Economics, Abuja, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, has urged Nigerians to embrace continuous reading, studying and lifelong learning to thrive in the knowledge-driven digital economy.

He also stressed the need for them to adopt innovative leadership approaches to remain competitive.

Adedimeji stated this recently, at the institution’s fifth public lecture with the theme ‘Innovation and Leadership in the Digital Age: Perspectives from Ireland’.

He highlighted key features of the digital era, also known as the information age, to include networks, the Internet of Things, digitisation, the long tail, misinformation and disinformation, dematerialisation, globalisation, commoditisation of experience, culture change and the knowledge economy.

In his paper, ‘Readers and Leaders, Learners are Earners’, he explained that the knowledge economy focuses on value creation driven by intellectual capital rather than manual labour, noting that many modern workers now produce strategies, codes, designs and research in purely digital formats.

According to him, staying relevant in today’s economy requires a deliberate commitment to continuous learning.

“In the digital age of the existing knowledge economy, readers are leaders and learners are earners. In other words, if you want to lead, read; and if you want to earn much, learn more,” he said.

The VC stressed that individuals who constantly acquire new knowledge and skills are better positioned to innovate, solve problems and provide effective leadership, adding that innovation and leadership are mutually reinforcing.

In his lecture, leadership consultant and former senior lecturer at Atlantic Technological University, Mr. Paddy Harte, noted that innovation is not necessarily about creating something entirely new, but can involve improving existing ideas and successfully adapting them to new markets.

He said leadership effectiveness should be measured by the ability to develop others and sustain impact, adding that modern leadership has evolved from command-and-control to collaboration.

Harte urged leaders to create environments that encourage experimentation and openness to diverse viewpoints, emphasising that innovation thrives where ideas are allowed to grow.

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact; everything we see is a perspective,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Peter Ryan, who was the special guest of honour, advised young Nigerians to remain receptive to ideas and constructive feedback.

Quoting an Irish proverb, he said, “your friend’s eye is a good mirror,” while noting that his experience in Nigeria has reinforced the importance of meaningful human interaction as a source of national strength.

“Our greatest strength is the willingness to spend time getting to know one another and create connections. It is not always what we know but our ability to interact with people that matters,” Ryan added.