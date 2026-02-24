Yilwatda Inaugurates Governing Council of The Progressive Institute

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has inaugurated the governing board of The Progressives Institute (TPI).

The Governing Council was inaugurated on Monday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

He described the development as a major milestone in the institutional strengthening of the APC and the Nigerian political landscape.

He said the inauguration concluded the process of establishing the governance structure of the Institute, which was unveiled on September 6, 2024, and positioned TPI as the intellectual engine and policy think tank of the party.

The chairman emphasised that the APC, despite being the ruling party, ensured strict compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements to guarantee TPI’s independence, credibility, and sustainability as a non-state institution, underscoring the party’s commitment to the rule of law.

He noted that the institute was established on the directive of the national leader of the party, President Bola Tinubu as part of a concerted and deliberate effort, not only to strengthen the ideological and the research capacity of the APC, but to encourage a research and ideological driven orientation in other political parties in Nigeria.

The chairman revealed that the Institute has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a Company Limited by Guarantee and has been approved by the Federal Ministry of Education as an approved training organisation.

Yilwatda further noted that it has also been approved by the National Board for Technical Education.

He said even though the party was in power, it ensured that the process of establishing the Institute complied with all relevant laws and regulatory requirements.

According to him, “This is to underscore our Party’s commitment to the rule of law and to ensure that the Institute can effectively operate as an independent, self-sustaining non-state organisation.”