Tinubu Felicitates Ex-First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, at 55

• Describes her as an amazon, voice of the unheard, courageous and principled woman ever certain as Northern star

• Lauds her resilience, discipline and contributions to nation building

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari on the occasion of her 55th birthday.

The President, in a six-paragraph message to Mrs Buhari on Monday described the ex-first lady as an amazon, voice of the voiceless, courageoys and principled wiman ever certain as the Northern star.

Tinubu also lauded the celebtant’s resiloence, discipline and contributions to nation building.

The President in the birthday message stated, inter alia:

“I join the family and friends of Hajiya Aisha Buhari to congratulate her on her 55th birthday. 55 is a significant milestone, and I celebrate with the former First Lady on this occasion.

“Hajiya Buhari is an Amazon, a courageous and principled woman. She is not afraid to stand alone on matters bordering on her values and ideals. She is as ever certain as the North Star; a woman for all seasons.

“Through her foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation, she has upheld the rights of women and children and provided succour to many families.

“She is a voice for the unheard and the forgotten, championing causes that preserve family values and human dignity.

“I thank Hajiya Buhari for her contributions to our nation. And I commend her resilience and discipline.

“I wish her a happy 55th birthday, and I pray that God Almighty continue to keep her and her family in good health.”