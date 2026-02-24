Team Edo Lead Niger Delta Games Medal Chart with 22 Gold

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Team Edo have sustained the lead in the ongoing second edition of the Niger Delta Games, tagged Edo ‘2026’ in Benin City.

In an unprecedented dominant display in swimming and weightlifting events, Edo, the host state, towered with 22 gold and 12 silver against second and third placed Delta (14 Gold) and Bayelsa (13 Gold) respectively.

As at 7pm on Monday evening, Edo had won seven gold medals as their chess, traditional wrestling and other athletes were dominating.

The officially released medals table before the close of events on Day Four, showed Edo State leading the medal standings with 22 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals, totalling 47 medals. Delta State followed with 14 gold, 19 silver and 11 bronze medals (44 total), while Bayelsa State sits third with 13 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals (31 total).

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Desmond Enabulele, in a chat with sports journalists, expressed satisfaction with the state’s impressive outing so far, attributing the success to strategic planning, discipline and early preparation ahead of the competition.

According to him, the 12-day closed camping with intensive training he arranged for the athletes played a crucial role in the buildup and bonding that sharpened their competitive edge.

“Our decision to embark on a 12-day closed camping was deliberate and strategic. It gave our athletes the opportunity to bond, train rigorously and cultivate the winning mentality required for a competition of this magnitude,” Enabulele said.

“What we are witnessing today is not accidental. It is the product of careful planning, technical discipline and the resilience of our athletes.”

He charged Team Edo athletes and coaches to remain focused and determined to sustain the state’s commanding lead on the medals table.

Enabulele heaped praise on Team Edo athletes and coaches for their outstanding performances in swimming, athletics, para powerlifting, chess, Taekwondo and weightlifting events.

“I must specially applaud our athletes and coaches for their exceptional outings in Swimming, Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Chess and Taekwondo. Their dedication, discipline and fighting spirit have not only strengthened our lead at the Games but have also positioned Edo State as a formidable force,” he concluded.

MEDALS TABLE (As at Day 4)