Petition Against Kalu Targeted Attack on Most Prominent Igbo Lawmaker, Says Group

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A civil society organisation, the Igbo Mandate Movement Group, has condemned a petition filed against Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, describing it as targeted attack against the most prominent Igbo lawmaker in Nigeria.

A former First Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. John Aikpokpo-Martins, recently petitioned the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee and the National Youth Service Corps, requesting a review of records relating to Kalu’s professional qualifications and national service history.

But the Igbo Mandate Movement Group in a press statement by its National Coordinator, Igboeli Arinze Napoleon, said the petition follows a pattern of attacks that have trailed Kalu at every stage of his rise.

The group described the petition as a long standing attempt to smear Kalu, tracing it back to when he was first appointed as a commissioner in Abia State, and later winning the election to represent Bende Federal Constituency.

“The same forces of retrogression have returned with yet another iteration of the same discredited narrative.

“Kalu graduated from the University of Calabar in 1998, but the Nigerian Law School — which then operated only two campuses in Lagos and Abuja — could not absorb the volume of qualified graduates in a timely manner.

“The backlog left many law graduates waiting years for admission. Kalu travelled abroad during the wait to acquire further qualifications. Upon returning to Nigeria and being mobilised for NYSC in 2010, he was posted to the Enugu North Local Government Area and served in the office of the Chairman.

“He participated fully in camp activities, emerged as a Platoon Leader, and was decorated with the Citizenship and Leadership Award.

“His long-awaited Law School admission arrived same time with his NYSC posting, placing him at the Enugu Campus in Agbani. Faced with the choice of deferring admission and waiting another three to four years, or abandoning his NYSC service in breach of the NYSC Act, he chose to honour both obligations simultaneously.

“His primary assignment schedule was organised to allow him to discharge his LGA duties before attending Law School classes. He met all weekly and monthly NYSC clearance requirements, exceeded the mandatory 70% Law School attendance threshold, and was so distinguished academically.”

The group said instead of condemnation, Kalu should be commended for being able to undertake both tasks and also excel at the end.

The group also called for greater reforms that can help students both in NYSC and law school call-up, saying that many students are unable to be mobilized for the exercises yearly for no fault of their.