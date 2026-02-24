Outcry as Funeral Plans for Prince Ponnle Stir Cultural Debate

Wale Igbintade

Tension is mounting in Ada, Osun State, following the circulation of a strongly worded open letter challenging key aspects of the burial arrangements for the late Prince Ayantunde ‘Baba MicCom’ Ponnle.

The letter, authored by an indigene of Ada, Jacob Ogunleye Oladapo of Ile Aoogun, has sparked widespread debate across the town, with residents expressing concerns over what is described as a potential violation of established Yoruba cultural and royal burial traditions.

In the open letter, sighted by THISDAY, Ogunleye metaphorically addressed the late 85-year-old prince as he “lies in the mortuary awaiting burial.”

He paid glowing tribute to the deceased, describing him as one of Ada’s most accomplished sons who devoted nearly 70 years of his life to enterprise, community service, and the Christian faith.

He noted that the prince passed on peacefully, honourably, and with dignity.

However, Ogunleye raised concerns that have reportedly been discussed in town squares, markets, private homes,s and social gatherings in Ada.

He identified two major aspects of the funeral programme released by the children and extended family of the late prince as contentious.

The first issue concerns plans to lie the late prince in state at the Osogbo residence of his wife, Princess Titilayo Ponnle.

Ogunleye argued that laying a deceased royal in state in his wife’s personal residence constitutes a cultural violation under Yoruba custom.

According to him, although the prince stayed in the house whenever he visited Osogbo during his lifetime, the property was built and owned by his wife before their marriage.

He maintained that it is neither the prince’s ancestral home nor a property that forms part of his heritage, and therefore does not qualify symbolically as a befitting venue for a royal lying-in-state.

He warned that proceeding with the arrangement could, in his view, diminish the dignity of a man born into royalty.

While commending Princess Titilayo Ponnle for what he described as her exemplary care and devotion to her husband from their union until his final days, Ogunleye cautioned the children and members of the Oludele Ruling House against allowing emotion to override tradition.

He urged them not to place the princess in a position that could be interpreted as a cultural aberration.

The second issue raised in the letter relates to the choice of venue for the funeral service.

The family reportedly selected the expansive grounds of Commercial Grammar School, Ada, citing the need to accommodate a large number of dignitaries expected at the event.

Ogunleye, however, questioned why the family allegedly declined to hold the funeral service at First Baptist Church, Ada, a church built and donated to the Baptist community by the late prince and his late wife, Princess Olufunke Ponnle.

He noted that the church has deep historical ties to the Ponnle family and the Oludele Ruling House and has hosted the funerals of several prominent members of the royal lineage.

Holding the service at a secular venue, he argued, undermines the symbolic and historical significance of the family’s legacy.

Beyond the specific objections, Ogunleye’s letter reflects what he described as a broader concern about a growing detachment from cultural heritage among some members of the family and the ruling house.

He called on family elders and traditional authorities in Ada, including the Olona-in-Council, to ensure that no aspect of the burial rites disrespects Yoruba culture or royal tradition.

He also appealed emotionally for the late prince’s spirit to guide his children, some of whom reside abroad, towards decisions that would preserve tradition and honour.