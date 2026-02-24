Obasanjo, Jonathan, Uzodimma, Azikiwe’s Wife, Others Celebrate Akagburuonye at 60

Amby Uneze in Owerri





It was an unprecedented gathering of prominent dignitaries in Uvuru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State as former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, alongside the wife of late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Uche, gathered to celebrate Chief Success Obioma Akagburuonye on his 60th birthday event.

Obasanjo who was the father of the day, in his speech, thanked God for the day and praised Akagburuonye’s mother, saying: “I congratulate you, Mama Success, and I congratulate myself. At 104 last year I was here, and now you’re 105. I will be here again when you turn 110. I’m not congratulating you for your age but for the product of your womb.”

In his usual display of strength and dancing steps, Obasanjo while thrilling the crowd inside the Church and at the school field premise of the book launch praised Akagburuonye for his contributions to his community, state and nation and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Jonathan, in his remarks, said: “I am delighted with friends and associates to celebrate with Chief Success. I believe we’re here to celebrate resilience and impact, and that’s what Success represents. He is a successful entrepreneur, and his journey is a lesson to all of us, not about where the journey starts, but where it ends. Tenacity opens doors.”

Jonathan further noted that through Akagburuonye’s Hope Rising foundation and other initiatives, thousands have benefitted from scholarships, housing, and clean water supply, adding that he has invested not only in people but in nation-building.

The occasion who had the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chinyere Ekomaru, described Akagburuonye as “a dedicated philanthropist and passionate politician, a God-fearing man whose gestures are versatile.”

He added, “Having his mother still alive at this age is an amazing grace. Celebrating you today is worthy of it, and it’s no surprise you attract two former presidents and other dignitaries.”

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Abel Amadi in his sermon, urged Akagburuonye to continue serving humanity with integrity, noting that “success breeds envy, but even Jesus Christ faced trouble while doing good.”

In his response, the celebrant, Chief Akagburuonye expressed gratitude to God, saying: “Most things I wished, God has accomplished, because God’s time is the best.”

He commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for making insecurity a thing of the past in Imo State and shared his joy at seeing former President Obasanjo, whom he said is like a father figure.

He recalled his journey, stating: “My case would have been complicated, but thank God for everything because I have no skeleton in my cupboard.”

He also remembered bringing telephone services to Mbaise in 2001 and building the Noah’s Ark Assemblies of God Church as a fulfillment of his promise to God.

Other dignitaries that attended the occasion are: former Ohanaeze Secretary General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, Reuben Abati (who was the book reviewer), Bishop Anthony Muse from US, Bishop Njoku, Bishop Dan Jacobs, Bishop Titus Akanabu, Chief Alex Ubaka Achebe (who came for the occasion from UK) among others.

Highlights of the occasion included prayers by members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), visiting clerics from the United States, who prayed for God to grant Akagburuonye his wishes.

The occasion also witnessed the flag-off of the Ogbor Uvuru airport road and the commissioning of the family house project at Ogbor Uvuru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.