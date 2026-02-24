NBCC: Evolving Fiscal, Regulatory Reforms to Shape Construction, Real Estates’ Operations

Dike Onwuamaeze

The President of Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Mr. Abimbola Olashore, has stated that the evolving fiscal and regulatory reforms would shape how operators in the construction and real estate would finance, build, insure, and invest in the future.

Olashore stated this last week in his welcome remarks at the “NBCC Construction and Real Estate Outlook 2026” with the theme “Navigating Reforms, Driving Resilience: Tax, Insurance & the Future of Nigeria’s Construction & Real Estate Sector in 2026.”

He said: “Our theme captures the reality before us. Nigeria is undergoing significant fiscal and regulatory reforms. Tax structures are evolving, insurance frameworks are strengthening, and these changes will shape how we finance, build, insure, and invest in the future.”

He said that these reforms present both challenges and opportunities for the construction and real estate sector, which is a critical driver of infrastructure, housing, and employment.

Speaking during the event, the Chief Consultatnt of B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, advised operators in the construction and real estate sectors to embrace digital transformation, cyber resilience and regulatory compliance.

Adedipe said: “Your organisation needs to relentlessly transform digitally and build cyber resilience.

“Secondly, this is the season and period of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that will take the jobs of those who do not learn how to use its tools.

“Organisation that will be competing effectively will be those who adopt, embed and sustain AI tools.”

Adedipe urged them to track regulations and comply relentlessly, adding that “your organisation must have an agile footprint on the digital space because when the name of your company is mentioned the first place people go to is the internet.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu, said that the construction and real estate sector is at its defining inflection point following the takeoff of the new tax regime on January 1, 2026.

Akinderu said that navigating the tax reform landscape would require a deliberate shift in approach.

He said: “The era of passive compliance is over.

“Developers, investors, and operators must adopt proactive adaptation strategies.

“This includes strengthening internal tax planning capacity, engaging early with regulators, and relying on professional advisory services to structure projects efficiently within the law.

“It also requires viewing insurance not merely as a statutory obligation, but as a strategic risk management tool that enhances resilience, protects capital, and supports financing.”

He added that technology would play a decisive role in this transition.

“Digital project monitoring, transparent cost management systems, modern construction planning tools, and data-driven decision-making enable firms to respond more effectively to regulatory change while maintaining efficiency and quality.

“These tools are no longer optional enhancements; they are fast becoming baseline expectations in competitive real estate markets.”

He pointed out that resilience in financing, institutions and design standards are currently the defining currency of the construction and real estate sector.

The Chairman of the Construction & Real Estate Committee of the NBCC, Mr. Odunayo Ojo, said that Nigeria is undergoing significant fiscal, regulatory, and institutional reforms.

Ojo pointed out that the tax framework is evolving, insurance recapitalisation and compliance standards are being strengthened and public finance pressures are redefining revenue strategies.

He said that these are taking place at a time the construction and real estate sector is carrying enormous responsibility for infrastructure expansion, housing delivery, urban renewal, and economic stimulation.