LG Council Chairman Light-up Rivers Communities After Decade of Blackout

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Etche Local Government Council Chairman in Rivers State, Mr Chima Njoku has created history after he light-up over 40 communities that have been in blackout for about 10 years.

During his campaign, Mr Njoku had promised the people of Etche, especially the over 100 communities within three clans (Okehi, Mba and Ozuzu) and other parts of the LGA that he would restore electricity in their area which had been dead for years.

It was gathered that since the LGA falls within the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) jurisdiction which has allegedly failed the area, the Chairman resulted to restoring the electricity from the Aba Power, Nigeria’s newest power distribution company (DisCo) based in Aba, Abia State.

The effort, it was further gathered, became fruitful as many communities in the area are now celebrating the resurgence of a new city (Etche) lively with the new supply of power.

Edise Ekong, the Aba Power Senior Brand and Communication Manager, who confirmed the development to journalists, explained that Etche chairman, Njoku approached his utility for power supply.

He said “We were initially sceptical since the LGA falls within the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) jurisdiction.

“Arising from his incessant pressure, we asked him to contact the PHEDC while we contacted the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and all relevant parties consequently reached an agreement that we supply power to the communities”.

A public analyst and native of Ozuzu clan, Mr Amadi Akujiobi who spoke with THISDAY yesterday, said it was a promised made by the LGA chairman to light-up all communities in the area, commending him for the development.

Meanwhile, last week, a large gathering of people from the LGA stormed the office the chairman to show appreciation for the restored electricity.

One Mrs Bernadette Obi who resides in Umuola, one of the beneficiary communities said: “Our action LGA chairman, The Honorable Chima Njoku, pledged during his electioneering campaign to solve the perennial electricity problem in our LGA if elected, and he has kept his word. He is an exceptional public servant”.

The Paramount ruler of the community, Eze Nick Ordu lamented, “Isu community should be included for the national grid that is going round Etche now. We have not seen national grid since inception of our community, except this solar that was recently installed by an organisation in our community.”