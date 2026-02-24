Kaduna Police Neutralise Suspected Bandits, Recover 30 Firearms

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday said it has neutralised suspected bandits and recovered at least 30 firearms in recent operations across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing in Kaduna.

Muhammad said the breakthroughs were recorded within the last two weeks through intelligence-led offensives targeting bandits’ camps and criminal hideouts in Kajuru, Tafa, Igab,, i and Kauru LGAs.

He said several camps were dislodged after fierce gun battles between operatives and the suspects, leading to the neutralisation of some of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“As a result of these operations, several suspected notorious bandits were arrested, and five gunrunners were apprehended. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered,” the CP said.

According to him, items recovered include three English-made AK-47 rifles, 21 fabricated firearms, one SMG rifle, two English-made pistols, and four locally fabricated pistols.

He added that a large quantity of hard drugs believed to have been supplied to criminal elements was also seized during the raids.

Muhammad also said operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit arrested Adamu Aminu of Jaji town in Igabi LGA on February 20 at about 9 p.m.

The police commissioner said the suspect was found with six fabricated AK-47 rifles, three fabricated revolver rifles, two fabricated pistols, and seven English-made AK-47 magazines.

“One black Wellco boot was also recovered from the suspect. Preliminary investigations indicated that he is involved in illegal arms fabrication and supply, thereby fueling criminal activities within and beyond Kaduna State,” he said.

He added that another suspect, Abubakar Hassan of Unguwar Rogo, in Jos North LGA, Plateau State, was arrested in connection with the case.

Muhammad said investigations were ongoing to dismantle the syndicate, trace the distribution network of the recovered arms, and ensure all those involved are brought to justice.

He said in yet another separate operation, the police intercepted three suspects in Kasuwan Magani on February 17 over an alleged illegal arms transaction.

The suspects, identified as Peter Pama and Saleh Monday, both of Iburu, and Sunday Makama of Kasuwan Magani, were allegedly found with a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and a pump action gun.

“These achievements underscore our commitment to proactive, intelligence-driven policing and our resolve to cut the supply chain of illegal arms fueling violent crimes in the state,” Muhammad stated.

He reiterated that the command would not relent in its efforts to dismantle criminal networks, and commended Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, inspector general of police, for his leadership and strategic guidance.