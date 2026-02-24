It’s All to Play for at Estadio Metropolitano Tonight!

*As Lookman’s Atlético Lay Ambush for Club Brugge Without Onyedika

Duro Ikhazuagbe

This evening’s UEFA Champions League fixture between hosts Atlético Madrid and Belgian side, Club Brugge at the Estadio Metropolitano, promises to be full of fireworks after the first leg of the playoff for the Last 16 ticket ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. There will be all to play for as either side can pick the ticket at stake.

For Ademola Lookman who hit the ground in Madrid with aplomb, scoring in almost every game that he has played so far, this is another big occasion to justify why Atletico paid €40million to lure him away from Atalanta. He certainly will be expected to repeat his yeoman’s magic in this crucial encounter.

Last Wednesday, Atletico we’re heading for at least a slim advantage but for the 89th-minute strike by Christos Tzolis. That goal effectively gave Ivan Leko’s side the zest of arriving here in the Spanish capital with the hope of getting something positive this evening. Brugge are dreaming of a repeat of how they hit the Last 16 the last time when then led by Nicky Hayen, they upset Europa League holders Atalanta 3–1 in Bergamo to advance into the Champions Leagueround of 16 as 5–2 aggregate winners. They won the first leg with a slim 2-1 victory back home.

But today, Diego Simeone’s side with leaky defence at the weekend, conceding twice as Espanyol came to town, will do everything to avoid a repeat. Fortunately, they were ruthless at the other end of the pitch to return to winning ways in La Liga. Brugge, on the other hand claimed three successive domestic victories since losing 1–0 to Union Saint-Gilloise at the start of the month.

While captain Hans Vanaken avoided a yellow card last week that would’ve earned him a suspension for the return leg, holding midfielder, Nigerian international Raphael Onyedika was booked for the third time in the Champions League this season and will thus serve a one-game ban today. If is going to be a big miss for the Belgian side. Coach Leko admitted when Onyedika got that card that he’s going to be a big minus for his side.

22-year-old Félix Lemaréchal, who started at the weekend, is set to partner the highly-rated Aleksandar Stanković tonight.

On the injury front, Brugge are still without third-choice goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel and Cisse Sandra. Lynnt Audoor is a doubt with a muscle injury, but Ludovit Reis was back in the matchday squad last week.

However, after blowing away Barcelona on same soil in the domestic Coppa del Rey, Simeone men must have been emboldened to face the challenge this evening, targeting to pull through to the Last 16.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

TODAY

Atlético v C’Brugge

Leverkusen v Olympiacos

Inter Milan v Bodo/Glimt

Newcastle v Qarabag

WEDNESDAY

Atalanta v Dortmund

Juventus v Galatasaray

PSG v Monaco

R’Madrid v Benfica

PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton 0-1 Man Utd