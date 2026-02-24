IGP Egbetokun Secures Interim Injunction Against Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters

Chiemelie Ezeobi

LThe Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have issued interim injunctions restraining Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters from publishing materials concerning IGP Kayode Egbetokun, pending the determination of related legal proceedings.

The injunctions follow motions filed by Chief Ayotunde Ogunleye, SAN, counsel to IGP Egbetokun. The applications were brought pursuant to Sections 6(6) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, the High Court of the FCT (Civil Procedure) Rules 2025, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the courts.

According to the Federal High Court Order (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/…), the Defendants, whether by themselves, agents, privies, servants, or through any person acting on their behalf, are restrained from publishing, republishing, circulating, or causing to be published any defamatory material concerning IGP Egbetokun.

The order also directs the Defendants to take down all offending publications from online platforms, websites, social media handles, and any other medium under their control. The matter is adjourned to … 2025 for the hearing of the substantive suit.

Similarly, the High Court of the FCT, Abuja, presided over by Hon. Justice J.O.E. Adeyemi-Ajayi, granted an enrolled Court Order on 18 February 2026 (Suit No. CV/594/26; Motion No. M/2035/2026), restraining the Defendants, their servants, agents, privies, or any person deriving power and instruction from them from making any publication concerning the Claimant, his office, family members, or related matters pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice. The matter has been adjourned to 14 April 2026 for further hearing.

In reaction, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, described the court orders as a timely measure to protect the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.

“This step had to be taken because the defendants, over time, have published a series of defamatory and derogatory claims based on fabricated falsehood against the person, office, immediate staff, members of the family of the Inspector General of Police, as well as the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

The legal move is seen as a decisive effort by IGP Egbetokun to protect his reputation and that of the Nigeria Police Force against a series of publications deemed malicious and misleading.

Both court orders have been duly validated with the signatures and seals of the respective courts, underscoring their enforceability.