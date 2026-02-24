Heineken Ignites UCL Fever in Nigeria with ‘Fans Have More Friends’ Campaign

As the UEFA Champions League reaches decisive second-leg playoffs, Heineken has ignited the excitement in Nigeria with its global sponsorship platform, ‘Fans Have More Friends’ (FHMF).

The campaign highlights the power of shared fandom as the driving force behind Europe’s biggest club nights.

With first-leg results setting the stage for dramatic returns, Nigerian supporters are following their stars across Europe closely. Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray will travel to Turin on Wednesday holding a commanding 5–2 advantage over Juventus after the first leg in Istanbul, where the Nigerian forward provided two assists in a dominant display.

After the 2-0 first leg home defeat, the path is tougher for Bruno Onyemaechi’s Olympiacos as they travel to face Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Tonight in Madrid, Raphael Onyedika’s Club Brugge have a crucial date with Ademola Lookman’s Atlético. Both Lookman and Onyedika scored in their first-leg 3-3 draw and both Super Eagles players will be aiming to secure their teams’ progress. Unfortunately, Onyedika will not be in action due to yellow cards suspension.

Across Lagos and other major cities, viewing centres and sports lounges are preparing for another surge in crowds. From neighbourhood screens to premium sports bars, communal match viewing remains at the heart of Nigeria’s Champions League culture — an atmosphere Heineken is tapping into as the tournament intensifies.

The Fans Have More Friends campaign brings together Heineken’s global sponsorships across football, Formula 1, and music festivals under one idea: shared passion creates real human connections.

Research commissioned by Heineken across markets, including Nigeria, supports this insight. Seventy-five per cent of respondents said their fandom helped them meet new people, while 59 per cent credited it with forming some of their closest friendships. Football emerged as one of the strongest social connectors, with 72 per cent agreeing that language is no barrier to making football friends in a bar.

The campaign launched globally earlier this year with a social experiment in New York called Have A Beer With Me. Partnering with content creator Zac Alsop, Heineken followed an Australian football fan who faced watching a crucial Champions League game alone. After a simple public invitation, hundreds of people showed up. The event was transformed into a premium viewing experience, complete with the UEFA Champions League trophy and a surprise appearance by former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger.

A new TV commercial featuring ambassadors Max Verstappen, Virgil van Dijk, and DJ Martin Garrix continues the campaign, showcasing spontaneous moments of connection across sport and music.

The Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said the platform reflects the brand’s long-standing belief in sociability.

“Fandom has an incredible ability to bring people together. Across football, F1, and music, we see how shared passions help people meet, connect, and feel part of something bigger. As a champion for social life, Heineken’s Fans Have More Friends platform is about turning those shared moments into real connections wherever they are in the world,” she said.

Fandom researchers involved in the initiative also emphasize that community is at the core of supporter culture, rather than just allegiance to teams.

In Nigeria, the campaign is being localised through match-night events and digital storytelling designed to reflect the country’s authentic fan culture. Ms. Shadeko added that the initiative fits naturally with how Nigerians experience football.

“The Champions League brings together different cultures, clubs, and identities. By collaborating with ambassadors who command respect across sport and music, we are reinforcing the idea that connection is at the heart of fandom,” she said.

With qualification hopes on the line and the tension rising ahead of kick-off, Heineken is sending a clear message to Nigerian fans: football is best enjoyed together.