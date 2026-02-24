Fraudsters Impersonate NILDS DG, Institute Issues Public Disclaimer

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has raised alarm over what it described as a disturbing wave of impersonation targeting its Director-General, Abubakar Sulaiman, warning members of the public to be wary of fraudulent individuals operating through unauthorized phone numbers and digital platforms.

In a public disclaimer issued on Monday, the Institute disclosed that unscrupulous persons have been contacting unsuspecting citizens under false pretense, claiming to represent or act on behalf of the Director-General.

NILDS categorically distanced Prof. Sulaiman from any such communication, stressing he does not solicit funds, political support, or confidential information through unofficial phone lines, SMS messages, WhatsApp platforms, or unverified social media accounts.

The Institute cautioned the public to disregard any suspicious messages purportedly originating from the Director-General through unofficial channels, describing such approaches as fraudulent and criminal.

According to the statement, all legitimate and official correspondence from the Director-General or the Institute is transmitted strictly through verified and authorized institutional channels.

It further urged members of the public who receive dubious requests or communications in the name of the Director-General to promptly report such incidents to relevant security agencies for investigation and appropriate action.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and institutional integrity, NILDS assured stakeholders and the general public that it remains vigilant and proactive in safeguarding its leadership and reputation from criminal exploitation.

The Institute emphasized that protecting citizens from fraudulent schemes carried out under the guise of public office remains a priority, while warning perpetrators that appropriate legal measures would be pursued against anyone found culpable.

The disclaimer comes amid growing concerns over digital impersonation scams targeting public officials and institutions across the country.