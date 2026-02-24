  • Tuesday, 24th February, 2026

Egbetokun Resigns as IG

Breaking | 8 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has resigned his appointment.
Egbetokun, whose appointment as IG was extended by one year in 2025 by President Bola Tinubu, turned in his resignation letter on Tuesday citing personal family reason for his action.
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed to THISDAY upon enquiries that the IG had resigned, saying a statement will be issued later in the day.
According to Onanuga: “Egbetokun resigned today. He was not sacked. Statement will be issued later”.

Details later…

