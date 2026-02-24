Edu LGA Imposes Curfew over Kwara Community Attack

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Chairman of Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, yesterday imposed a curfew on the community with immediate effect.

The imposition of a curfew in the town, according to THISDAY checks, was due to the terrorists’ attack at Gbugbu town last Sunday in the town.

During the attack, two people were reportedly killed, while a businessman and a young girl were also attacked in the town.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by him, Alhaji Bello imposed a curfew on the community from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

The announcement was made shortly after an emergency security meeting was held at the local government council yesterday.

The statement read: “The Council has intensified the enforcement of the curfew in Gbugbu community and directed that all vehicular and pedestrian movements be completely restricted from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

“This decision will allow security operatives to carry out routine security assignments within the community,” the statement added.

The council chairman urged residents of the community to go about their daily activities within the period of 4 p.m. to 6 a. nd cooperate with the security agencies throughout the period.