Dickson: Serving with Integrity in Nigeria an Uphill Task, But Honest Public Officers Exist

•Urges CSOs to spotlight integrity across judiciary, police, others

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Former Governor of Bayelsa State and incumbent senator for Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, declared that serving Nigeria with honesty in public office was an arduous task, citing a climate he described as hostile to integrity and defined by propaganda and misrepresentation.

Dickson spoke at the National Assembly complex in Abuja while responding to a Transparency in Leadership Award conferred on him by Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness.

Drawing from nearly two decades of public service at both state and federal levels, the lawmaker said his experience in governance had exposed him to the realities of operating within an “unfavourable public service environment”.

He said, “It is not easy in this country to serve with honesty within the public realm. In a society where everyone is often painted with the same brush, it is a tough environment to serve, a society filled with propaganda, blackmail, and misrepresentation.”

Dickson’s political trajectory spans multiple layers of government. He served as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Bayelsa State under former President Goodluck Jonathan between 2006 and 2007.

He was subsequently elected to represent Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2012, before emerging Governor of Bayelsa State, a position he held for two terms.

In 2020, he was voted into the senate to represent Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

Reflecting on his years in office, Dickson said he relied on a personal creed anchored on service to humanity and reverence for God to navigate the challenges of public life.

According to him, the tendency to generalise and vilify public officeholders has made it increasingly difficult for upright officials to function without being tainted by the wider perception of corruption and misconduct in the system.

He stated, “In a society where the public space is polluted and narratives are easily twisted, those who choose the path of honesty often find themselves under intense scrutiny and unfair attacks.”

However, Dickson maintained that he had remained steadfast in his commitment to transparency and accountability, insisting that integrity in public office is not only possible but also necessary for national progress.

He stated, “But despite all that, I can say from my own experience that there are honest Nigerian public officers. There are hardworking and patriotic Nigerians. They may be few, but they exist.”

He stressed that the existence of corruption and misconduct in certain quarters should not eclipse the contributions of those who work diligently and ethically within public institutions.

Dickson urged civil society organisations to broaden their searchlight and identify deserving individuals across various sectors for recognition, stating that public commendation of integrity would help reinforce ethical standards in governance.

“I urge you to recognise and appreciate such people. They are present in all walks of life,” he said.