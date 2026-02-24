BEYOND LEGEND INTERNET’S NGX AWARD

The recognition signals broader confidence in Nigeria’s capital market and in the telecoms sub-sector, argues SOLA ONI

Legend Internet Plc has reached a significant milestone in Nigeria’s capital market, winning the Market Debut Excellence Award at the 2025 NGX Made of Africa Awards. Conferred by the Nigerian Exchange Limited, (NGX), the accolade recognises companies that deliver strong execution, transparency, and governance during their transition to public markets.

For Legend, the award is more than recognition, it is a clear signal to investors that the company’s Main Board listing was executed with credibility, discipline, and strategic clarity. Listed on 24 April 2025, Legend has quickly emerged as a notable player in Nigeria’s telecommunications and digital infrastructure sector. Its focus on last-mile fibre broadband, especially Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) solutions, aligns directly with Nigeria’s rising demand for high-speed connectivity.

This infrastructure-led approach, combined with an expanding suite of digital services, gives Legend scalable revenue pathways and long-term growth potential. Crucially, the NGX award validates that the company’s listing met demanding standards of governance and disclosure of NGX, a tangible reassurance for investors oriented towards sustained returns.

Beyond the company, the recognition signals broader confidence in Nigeria’s capital market and in the telecoms sub-sector. A robust market debut demonstrates that domestic firms can satisfy public-market expectations while creating shareholder value, strengthening the ecosystem for future listings. Nigeria, with a population exceeding 200 million and steadily increasing internet penetration, remains a major digital growth frontier. Legend’s fibre network supports households, enterprises, and public institutions, while its digital services open new channels for monetisation and customer engagement.

The company’s social impact complements its commercial aims. By widening broadband access, Legend helps boost productivity, improve education and healthcare delivery, and promote inclusion. Such outcomes enhance the company’s appeal to investors who factor environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into capital allocation decisions. Operational discipline and governance underpin this recognition. Compliance with NGX’s Post-Listing Requirements and consistent, transparent disclosure are essential for preserving investor confidence. The award underscores Legend’s ability to combine strategic execution with solid corporate conduct.

Industry analysts regard the accolade as a meaningful benchmark rather than a ceremonial token. Within the telecommunications services segment, the award signals that Legend blends operational strength with strategic focus, positioning it to generate sustainable shareholder value over time.

The company’s agenda centres on continued investment in fibre-optic infrastructure and scaling its digital services. Both urban centres and underserved regions present opportunities as demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity intensifies. Legend’s FTTH and FTTR capabilities provide a competitive advantage in deploying last-mile solutions efficiently. For investors, the value proposition lies in the mix of infrastructure scale, product innovation, and governance. Recurring revenue from subscriptions, enterprise contracts, and digital offerings provides visibility into future cash flows. When paired with operational discipline, these elements support long-term value creation.

The award also has systemic implications. It bolsters market credibility and may encourage other technology and telecom enterprises with strong governance to pursue public listings. A larger pool of well-managed issuers could deepen liquidity and broaden the investor base, benefiting Nigeria’s capital market overall. Monitoring execution will be crucial for converting recognition into measurable returns. Investors should track network rollout milestones. Leadership quality and board composition will remain important governance signals. Effective oversight and a track record of execution increase the odds that strategic plans translate into operational results.

Investors should also consider Legend’s partnerships, fiberdeployment rate, and unit economics, notably customer acquisition costs and lifetime value when assessing upside. Strategic partnerships with builders, real estate developers, and local governments can accelerate rollout and reduce unit costs. Similarly, robust capital allocation discipline and prudent leverage will determine how rapidly the company converts infrastructure investments into profitable cash flow. These operational and financial dynamics will shape the pace and durability of Legend’s value creation and resilience.

The NGX Market Debut Excellence Award marks an important step in Legend Internet’s public-market journey. It affirms the company’s strategic clarity, operational capability, and commitment to transparent governance, while signalling to investors that Legend is a disciplined operator with meaningful growth prospects.

With favourable market dynamics, recognition from the Exchange and a focus on execution, the company is well positioned to expand its fibre footprint and broaden its digital services. For investors looking to access Africa’s digital infrastructure growth story, Legend offers a compelling mix of scale, governance, and strategic ambition that merits close attention.

Oni, an Integrated Communications Strategist, Chartered Stockbroker, Commodities Broker and Capital Market Registrar, is the CEO, Sofunix Investment and Communications