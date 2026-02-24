Arise News Channel Celebrates 100 Leading African Women on International Women’s Day

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Arise News Channel will mark International Women’s Day 2026 with the celebration of 100 of Africa’s most accomplished and influential women at the ‘Africa Women of Impact Awards’, a high-level recognition platform spotlighting leadership across governance, business, law, healthcare, technology and the creative industries.

According to the official list of final awardees, the honourees reflect a cross-section of African excellence, with strong representation from Nigeria alongside leaders from South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger as well as accomplished African women in other parts of the world.

Besides, the awards scheduled for March 8, 2026 will bring together women whose works have shaped institutions, driven enterprise and influenced policy both on the continent and globally.

Among several others, in governance and public life, the list includes former Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari; Executive Director of UNAIDS (Uganda), Winnie Byanyima; and South African politician and activist, Helen Zille. Their recognition signals the awards’ emphasis on women who have operated at the highest levels of public policy and international engagement.

In the same vein, the business and finance sector will feature leaders such as Ibukun Awosika, former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Plc; Halima Dangote, Executive Director at Dangote Group; and economist Arunma Oteh of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford . In all, their careers reflect the growing influence of African women in boardrooms and global financial institutions.

Also, healthcare and science will be prominently represented. Among those to be honoured are Prof. Bosede Afolabi of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, and Dr Iman Abuzeid, physician and Chief Executive Officer of Incredible Health. Their inclusion underscores the critical role women are playing in advancing medical innovation and strengthening health systems.

From the energy and regulatory space, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Commission Chief Executive at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is listed among the awardees, highlighting progress in sectors historically dominated by men.

The creative and cultural industries will feature filmmaker Kemi Adetiba and Operatic Soprano (The Metropolitan Opera, South Africa), Pretty Yende, representing Africa’s expanding global cultural footprint. In technology and corporate leadership, executives such as Pamela Maynard of Microsoft MCAPS are also on the list, reinforcing the continent’s growing participation in the global knowledge economy.

Beyond corporate and political leadership, the awards will also spotlight philanthropy and social enterprise. Zouera Youssoufou, Chief Executive of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, is among those to be recognised , reflecting the event’s focus on impact-driven leadership that extends beyond profit to community development and social transformation.

By deliberately curating a list that spans sectors and geographies, Arise’s 2026 Africa Women of Impact Awards will present a structured narrative of African progress through female leadership. The honourees represent both established figures and contemporary executives shaping emerging industries, offering a generational blend of experience and innovation.

As the International Women’s Day approaches, the event will serve not only as a celebration of individual accomplishment but also as a statement about Africa’s development trajectory. The awards seek to characterise women not as peripheral contributors but as central actors in economic management, institutional reform, healthcare delivery, cultural production and global diplomacy.

In convening 100 leaders under one platform, Arise is positioning the Africa Women of Impact Awards as a benchmark recognition for excellence on the continent.

Arise’s decision to unveil the 100 Women of Impact list on International Women’s Day will align the event with a global movement advocating gender equality and women’s empowerment. The platform is expected not only to celebrate individual accomplishments but also to amplify conversations around representation, access to opportunity and systemic reform.

As preparations advance, the Africa Women of Impact Awards are positioned to become one of the most significant recognitions of female excellence on the continent. By convening leaders across generations and disciplines, Arise will not only celebrate achievement but also project a forward-looking vision of Africa, one increasingly shaped by women at the forefront of enterprise, governance, science, culture and philanthropy.

In doing so, the event will reaffirm a central message of International Women’s Day: That sustainable development and inclusive growth are inseparable from women’s leadership, innovation and resilience.

•See Pages 16-19 for African Women of Impact