Akume: FG Committed to Tackling Ecological Challenges of Oil-producing Communities

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume has assured oil-producing communities of the resolve of the government to address the ecological and environmental challenges ravaging their ecosystem.

Akume made the assurance yesterday in Abuja when he hosted a delegation of traditional rulers from Okpe Kingdom, led by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Orhue 1, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd).

The SGF said the immense contributions of the oil communities to the country’s economy, particularly in safeguarding critical national assets, including oil wells and pipelines were deeply valued and would never be taken lightly.

He acknowledged that decades of oil exploitation in the oil-producing communities had led to issues such as environmental degradation, coastal and gully erosion, flooding, and other ecological challenges, stressing government was fully aware of these consequences and had instituted measures to address them.

He assured that the Office, through the Ecological Project Office (EPO) will work in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, to develop a deliberate and strategic response to address the ecological concerns raised by the Orodje.

Akume lauded the Orodje for his meritorious service to the nation in the Nigerian Army and recognised the long-standing and significant role the oil and gas sector has played in driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

“The government recognises the immense contributions of your great kingdom, the Okpe kingdom, to the economic development of this country.

“We want to thank you for protecting these oil wells and pipelines. These are great assets that contribute to our country’s economy. We thank you and your leadership for protecting these assets,” Akume said.

He further underscored the commitment of the Tinubu-led administration in addressing some of the ecological problems facing the oil-producing communities by establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) in Ogoniland, aimed at producing skilled manpower to address ecological and technical issues arising from oil exploitation.

In addition, he stressed that oil companies operating in host communities have statutory obligations to fulfil their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments to the host communities.

Speaking earlier, the Orodje stated that the essence of the visit was to seek federal government’s intervention in addressing the ecological challenges facing his communities through shoreline protection, land reclamation and road improvement works in Ugbokodo, an oil-producing community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

He stressed that despite the strategic role the community plays in hosting some important International Oil Companies (IOCs) and safeguarding the nation’s pipelines, decades of oil exploration and gas flaring was causing severe environmental degradation, leaving his people grappling with pollution, shoreline erosion, land loss, and recurrent flooding caused by rivers overflowing their banks, among others.