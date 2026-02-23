Wealthbridge Financial Services Holdings Not Affiliated to Wealth Bridge Investment

Kayode Tokede

WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited has announced to regulators and stakeholders that it does have any affliction to Wealth Bridge Investment.

The management, in a statement, said: “WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited wishes to formally clarify to the general public, clients, partners, regulators and stakeholders that WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited is not affiliated with, associated with, or connected in any way to any entity or investment scheme operating under the name ‘Wealth Bridge Investment’ or any similar variation.

“It has come to our attention that certain online promotions and materials referencing an entity known as ‘Wealth Bridge Investment’ are currently circulating in the public domain, including across various social media platforms.

“The promoters of the scheme have also falsely used the image and likeness of a prominent public figure to create manipulative AI-generated content, which has been publicly debunked by the affected party. WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited, its affiliates and subsidiaries have no knowledge of, involvement in, or association with the referenced scheme in any form.

“For clarity, WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited is the parent company of WealthBridge Capital Partners Limited and WealthBridge Asset Management Limited, both of which are duly registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria.

“These subsidiaries operate strictly within the regulatory framework established by the SEC and other applicable laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Members of the public are advised to exercise due diligence and verify the authenticity of any investment opportunity through appropriate regulatory channels.We remain committed to the highest standards of integrity, transparency and regulatory compliance in all our operations.”

For official information about our Group and subsidiaries, please contact us directly

through our official website (https://wealthbridge.com.ng/) and corporate email (info@wealthbridgeng.com).