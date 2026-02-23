  • Monday, 23rd February, 2026

Survey: 73.1 Per Cent of Nigerians Support Mandatory Military Service for Youths

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A new survey has revealed that 73.1 per cent of Nigerians support the introduction of mandatory military service for youths, signalling strong public backing for measures aimed at strengthening national security and civic responsibility.

The findings were disclosed at the unveiling of the book Serving the Nation: Exploring Mandatory Military Service for Nigerian Youths, authored by Dr Mohammed Abubakar.

According to the survey, 79.7 per cent of respondents believe that compulsory military service would help address Nigeria’s pressing security challenges, including insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other armed threats.

Presenting his research, Abubakar explained that supporters of the proposal see it as a pathway to instilling discipline, promoting patriotism and fostering national unity among the country’s diverse population.

Drawing comparisons with countries such as Finland, Israel, South Korea and Singapore, the author noted that mandatory military service has been used to build defence readiness, civic consciousness and youth empowerment.

He described the 287-page book, which comprises 12 chapters, as the culmination of his doctoral studies in Military Studies at the University of Abuja, adding that it was intended to stimulate informed debate on Nigeria’s security future.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, represented by Colonel George Usibe, Deputy Director of Special Duties, suggested that strengthening national service could involve innovative hybrid approaches.

These, he said, may include expanding civic service opportunities, encouraging voluntary reserve participation, enhancing youth skills acquisition and building community resilience.

He added that such measures align with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises human capital development, national unity and institutional strengthening as foundations for sustainable security and prosperity.

The minister commended the author and publishers for contributing meaningfully to national discourse, noting that scholarly works of this nature enrich public understanding, support informed policymaking and reinforce the shared responsibility of citizens and institutions in advancing Nigeria’s collective future.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.