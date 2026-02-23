Survey: 73.1 Per Cent of Nigerians Support Mandatory Military Service for Youths

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A new survey has revealed that 73.1 per cent of Nigerians support the introduction of mandatory military service for youths, signalling strong public backing for measures aimed at strengthening national security and civic responsibility.

The findings were disclosed at the unveiling of the book Serving the Nation: Exploring Mandatory Military Service for Nigerian Youths, authored by Dr Mohammed Abubakar.

According to the survey, 79.7 per cent of respondents believe that compulsory military service would help address Nigeria’s pressing security challenges, including insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other armed threats.

Presenting his research, Abubakar explained that supporters of the proposal see it as a pathway to instilling discipline, promoting patriotism and fostering national unity among the country’s diverse population.

Drawing comparisons with countries such as Finland, Israel, South Korea and Singapore, the author noted that mandatory military service has been used to build defence readiness, civic consciousness and youth empowerment.

He described the 287-page book, which comprises 12 chapters, as the culmination of his doctoral studies in Military Studies at the University of Abuja, adding that it was intended to stimulate informed debate on Nigeria’s security future.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, represented by Colonel George Usibe, Deputy Director of Special Duties, suggested that strengthening national service could involve innovative hybrid approaches.

These, he said, may include expanding civic service opportunities, encouraging voluntary reserve participation, enhancing youth skills acquisition and building community resilience.

He added that such measures align with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises human capital development, national unity and institutional strengthening as foundations for sustainable security and prosperity.

The minister commended the author and publishers for contributing meaningfully to national discourse, noting that scholarly works of this nature enrich public understanding, support informed policymaking and reinforce the shared responsibility of citizens and institutions in advancing Nigeria’s collective future.