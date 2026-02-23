Sit-at-home: Soludo Shuts Nkwo Nnewi Market for One Week

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has shut down Nkwo Nnewi Spare Parts Market for one week, following their defiance to government’s order to begin opening markets on Mondays.

A press release by the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, stated that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba, shut the market on behalf of the governor.

This is coming barely three weeks after Soludo visited Onitsha Main Market and shut it for not opening on Mondays.

According to the statement, “I hereby inform the general public that New Auto Spare Parts Association (NASPA) Market, Nkwo Nnewi, is closed for business.

“The closure of the market followed low compliance with Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s order to end Monday sit-at-home in Anambra State.

“The order to close the market was handed down on behalf of the governor by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba, in company with the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi (rtd) and Nnewi Mayor, Hon. Echezona Anazodo.

“Consequently, the market, whose date of closure is effective from midnight today, Monday, 23rd February, 2026, will reopen next Monday, 2nd March, 2026.”

He warned that traders and customers are advised to avoid the market until next Monday to avoid issues with law enforcement agents.

He added that the market may face further closure if compliance is not substantial by next Monday, when the market reopens.