NSDC, Firm to Set Up Sugar Project in Niger State

Sunday Ehigiator

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and the Lee Group are set to establish a multi-million-dollar sugar production project in Niger State, following assurances of full support from Governor Umar Bago.

Speaking during a recent meeting with officials of the Council and the Lee Group at the Government House in Minna, Governor Bago pledged to make land available in any part of the state for the proposed project.

According to him, “Niger State is open to serious investors. We have the land, water, and political will to support projects that will grow our economy and create jobs. The government is ready to provide land for this sugar project from any part of the state that the investor considers suitable,” the governor said.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the NSDC, Mr. Kamar Bakrin, led a delegation of Council officials alongside representatives of the Lee Group, owners of GNAL Sugar, as part of efforts to drive strategic investments in the sugar sector.

Bakrin reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in sugar production through credible partnerships.

Also speaking, the Project Director of the Lee Group, Mr. Lam Wing Ki Wilkins, underscored the company’s over six decades of experience in industrial and agro-industrial development, including sugarcane cultivation, processing, and integrated value-chain development.

“Lee Group has been in the industrial sector for more than 60 years, and we understand that sugar production is a long-term investment. Our interest in Niger State is based on its natural advantages, especially land and water resources, and we are prepared to work patiently with the state government and NSDC to develop a sustainable sugar project,” he said.