Nigeria Revenue Service: Zacch Adedeji’s Unwavering Commitment To Fair Tax System

By Emmanuel Jonathan

In line with the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 legislation designed to protect vulnerable citizens, broaden compliance among higher earners, and strengthen revenue collection without overburdening struggling Nigerians, the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, PhD, has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing a fair, transparent, and citizen-focused tax system.

Since assuming office, Adedeji has demonstrated a clear resolve to ensure that Nigeria’s new tax framework which commenced January 1st 2026, is equitable and progressive. The newly introduced tax system prioritizes low-income earners, with many workers at the lower end of the income scale now exempt from paying personal income tax; an important step toward cushioning vulnerable households.

Relief for Small Businesses

The new tax law also brings significant relief to small businesses. The exemption threshold for Company Income Tax has been expanded substantially. Businesses with an annual turnover of up to ₦100 million now qualify as small companies and are exempt from paying Company Income Tax. This represents a deliberate and strategic shift aimed at easing pressure on micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to grow, create jobs, and contribute sustainably to the economy.

A New Era of Institutional Leadership

Working alongside a dynamic team of six Executive Directors, a dedicated Chief of Staff, and experienced Group Directors, Adedeji has positioned the NRS for transformative impact.

At a recent leadership retreat in Abuja, he emphasized that the restructured Nigeria Revenue Service marks a decisive break from the past.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service marks a clear break from the past. It represents a new era, and a new era demands new postures. This transition will not be secured by the weight of our positions, the strength of our résumés, or the familiarity of our structure. It will only be secured by our capacity to adapt, to stretch, and to lead at a level of excellence that this country now requires of us.” Adedeji said.

He further stressed that the Service is being shaped into a high-performing, adaptable, and dynamic institution; one that responds intelligently to change, operates with discipline and integrity, and consistently delivers in service of national development.

Driving a Fair and Inclusive Tax Structure

Under Adedeji’s stewardship, the NRS has intensified efforts to expand the tax net without overburdening compliant taxpayers. By leveraging technology, strengthening data integration, and enhancing taxpayer education, the Service aims to reduce leakages while simplifying compliance processes for businesses and individuals alike.

His leadership vision centers on fairness and accountability, ensuring that individuals and corporate entities contribute their fair share in accordance with the law.

Prioritizing Transparency and Public Trust

A central pillar of Adedeji’s reform agenda is transparency. Recognizing longstanding public concerns about tax utilization and governance, he has advocated for clearer communication between tax authorities and citizens.

Digital platforms for tax filing and payment, responsive customer service channels, and clearly articulated guidelines are being strengthened to boost public confidence in the system.

These reforms align with the Federal Government’s broader fiscal objectives to diversify revenue sources and reduce reliance on oil earnings. By enhancing non-oil revenue generation, the NRS plays a pivotal role in stabilizing the economy and funding critical infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social services.

Technology as a Catalyst for Reform

Digital transformation remains at the core of the NRS reform agenda. The automation of tax processes, deployment of data analytics tools, and strengthened collaboration with financial institutions are improving compliance monitoring and curbing tax evasion.

The adoption of digital tax solutions also promotes a level playing field, ensuring that small and medium-sized enterprises are not disproportionately disadvantaged while larger corporations are held accountable.

Stakeholder Engagement and Policy Collaboration

Beyond internal reforms, Adedeji has prioritized engagement with private sector leaders, professional bodies, and international development partners. Through dialogue and collaboration, the NRS seeks to develop tax policies that reflect economic realities and encourage investment growth.

His approach reinforces the principle that taxation should serve as a tool for national development, not a punitive instrument. Through consultative processes, policy clarity, and administrative efficiency, the Service is fostering a culture of voluntary compliance.

Strengthening Institutional Capacity

To sustain reform momentum, the NRS continues to invest in staff training and institutional capacity building. Professionalism, ethical standards, and performance monitoring mechanisms are being reinforced to ensure consistent delivery on the agency’s mandate.

Adedeji’s reform efforts reflect a broader goal: building a modern revenue service grounded in integrity, fairness, and accountability; one capable of supporting Nigeria’s fiscal stability and long-term development aspirations.

Leveraging Virtual Workspaces for Improved Service Delivery

In furtherance of its digitization drive, the NRS recently urged it’s staff to adopt the Virtual Workspace Memo system to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

In separate interviews, the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman, Mr. Tayo Koleosho, described the Virtual Workspace initiative as a strategic step toward creating a more agile and technology-driven working environment.

According to Koleosho, the initiative supports the Service’s digital transformation journey by equipping staff with modern tools to work smarter and serve taxpayers more effectively.

“The most important value this Workspace initiative brings is our ability to continue our digitization journey. With the right technology tools, we can build the agile environment we seek and better serve taxpayers.”

He noted that the initiative is designed to improve internal processes by leveraging digital tools to enhance operational efficiency and revenue accountability.

Culture and Mindset Shift

The Executive Director, People, Stakeholders and Communications, Mr. Obinna Ihedioha, emphasized that cultural transformation is critical to effective service delivery. He noted that embracing innovation and a new mindset is essential to achieving the NRS vision.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the department has developed user guides, infographics, and tip sheets, alongside scheduled sensitization webinars to support staff adoption of the system. Governance mechanisms and structured feedback channels have also been established.

Enhancing Transparency and Accountability

The Executive Director, Technology, Mr. Iniabasi Akpan, explained that the Virtual Workspace Memo system has fundamentally transformed official communication and approval processes within the Service.

Replacing paper-based workflows with a single, digital, and traceable platform, the system significantly improves speed and efficiency.

According to Akpan, the platform enables memo originators to route requests directly to authorized officers for prompt action, reducing delays and improving turnaround times.

Importantly, the system enhances transparency by providing end-to-end visibility; tracking memo creation, reviews, actions taken, and timestamps, thereby strengthening accountability across the Service.

Through progressive tax reforms, digital innovation, stakeholder engagement, and institutional strengthening, the Nigeria Revenue Service under Zacch Adedeji’s leadership is positioning itself as a modern, transparent, and citizen-centered revenue authority committed to building a fair tax system that works for all Nigerians.

*Emmanuel Jonathan is a Communications expert based in Abuja.