NGO Launches Action Plan to End Violence Against Women with Disabilities

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Centre for Women Health and Information, has launched a Technical Action and Sustainability Plan (TASP) Towards Ending Violence Against Women With Disabilities.

The TASP was developed by in collaboration with key stakeholders in Ogun State with support from African Women Development Fund.

The event, held at Continental Suites, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was attended by several stakeholders including Joint National Association of People Living With Disabilities (JONaPWD), Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Community Development Associations, Ministry of Women Affairs and Ministry of Justice.

Other organisations that attended the launch are Women for Peace & Gender Equality Initiative; Education Gender Youth and Family Network (EDUGFN); New Era Initiative for Persons with Disabilities and Women Advocacy on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Other Diseases (WAHPOD)

In her introductory remark, the Senior Programmes Officer for CEWHIN, Julia Afachung said TASP was developed by the organisation, to provide a structured, collaborative, and sustainable framework for ending sexual violence against women with disabilities in Ogun State.

Afachung said women with disabilities face heightened vulnerability to sexual violence due to systemic discrimination, inaccessibility of services, stigma, and institutional gaps in prevention and response systems.

“The TASP was developed as a practical and actionable roadmap to address these barriers and strengthen coordinated action across sectors within the state.

“CEWHIN has previously developed Technical Action and Sustainability Plans in Osun State and Lagos State, which have successfully strengthened collaboration and coordinated action among organisations in those states.

“The development of the plan followed an evidence-based and

participatory process. This process featured a situational analysis of existing prevention and response systems in Ogun State, advocacy engagements with government and institutional stakeholders, and a multi-sectoral consultative forum. Stakeholders also conducted a SWOT analysis of institutional

responses and identified critical gaps affecting women with disabilities.”

The outcome is a shared framework with clearly defined roles, responsibilities, and performance indicators to guide implementation”, she said.

Speaking at the launch the facilitator and the President of Education Gender and Family Network, Prof. Helen Bodunde emphasised that the TASP is not merely a policy document but an implementation roadmap grounded in collective commitment.

Prof Bodunde said stakeholders have proposed a structured review of the TASP’s action plan at three months and six months after launch.

Reacting to the stakeholders’ concern that Ogun State has yet to get functional Disability Law, Director of Legal Drafting, Ministry of Justice, Ogun State, Mrs Motunrayo Oniyide, the law passed and signed before the current administration like some other laws of the state, would undergo some reviews.

Oniyide said the law like others would be reveiwed in an exercise that would soon commence and several laws would be amended.

She said after the amendment, the laws would be sent back to the House of Assembly after passage by the House, they would be sent to the governor for his assent.

Oniyide promised to discuss with the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the Permanent Secretary/Solicitor General of the State about concern of the stakeholders.

The stakeholders commended CEWHIN for its activities to ensure end to Gender Based Violence (GBV) and welfare of women.