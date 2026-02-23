  • Monday, 23rd February, 2026

Lagos Approves 13% BRT Fare Rise

Nigeria | 16 minutes ago

The Lagos State Government has approved a 13 per cent increase in fares across Bus Reform Initiative schemes, covering Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and standard routes.

The Head of Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

Ojelabi said Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the increase after appeals from regulated operators over mounting economic pressures threatening operational sustainability.

“The new fare structure will take effect from Monday, March 2,” he said.

He explained that the adjustment was aimed at cushioning the impact of sustained economic challenges affecting public transport operations.

“The review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism,” Ojelabi added.

He cited persistent inflationary trends, noting that Nigeria’s inflation rate closed 2025 at 15.2 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to him, Bus Operating Companies continue to grapple with rising maintenance costs, expensive spare parts and higher wage bills following the new national minimum wage.

“In a bid to maintain and improve standards, operators are investing in cleaner, fuel-efficient buses to enhance passenger comfort and environmental sustainability,” he said.

He added that the government remained committed to balancing affordability with safe, reliable and efficient public transport across the state. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.