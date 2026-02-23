Lagos Approves 13% BRT Fare Rise

The Lagos State Government has approved a 13 per cent increase in fares across Bus Reform Initiative schemes, covering Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and standard routes.

The Head of Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

Ojelabi said Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the increase after appeals from regulated operators over mounting economic pressures threatening operational sustainability.

“The new fare structure will take effect from Monday, March 2,” he said.

He explained that the adjustment was aimed at cushioning the impact of sustained economic challenges affecting public transport operations.

“The review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism,” Ojelabi added.

He cited persistent inflationary trends, noting that Nigeria’s inflation rate closed 2025 at 15.2 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to him, Bus Operating Companies continue to grapple with rising maintenance costs, expensive spare parts and higher wage bills following the new national minimum wage.

“In a bid to maintain and improve standards, operators are investing in cleaner, fuel-efficient buses to enhance passenger comfort and environmental sustainability,” he said.

He added that the government remained committed to balancing affordability with safe, reliable and efficient public transport across the state. (NAN)