  • Monday, 23rd February, 2026

Four Jos Traders Feared Killed in Ambush on Way to Pankshin

Nigeria | 26 minutes ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

No fewer than four traders were feared killed on Monday after suspected hoodlums ambushed a group of six shoe sellers travelling from the Gangare area of Jos to Pankshin Local Government Area for business.

The attack occurred before the traders reached Mangu Hale in Mangu Local Government Area, where the assailants reportedly intercepted them at gunpoint.

The incident immediately heightened tension across parts of Jos, prompting the deployment of security personnel to forestall unrest and maintain order.

Confirming the development, Suleiman Abubakar, an official of the Traders and Marketers Association, Jos Main Market branch, said the victims were attacked while on their way to the weekly market.

“Four out of the six traders from Gangare, Jos, going to Pankshin were attacked and killed. Two of them escaped, and we have spoken with them,” Abubakar said.

News of the killings triggered anxiety within the Gangare community, with residents expressing fear of possible reprisals. Security operatives have since been stationed in the area to prevent further escalation.

Government sources disclosed that authorities intervened to prevent the corpses from being transported back to Jos for burial, citing concerns that such movement could inflame tensions in the city. The victims were subsequently buried in Barkin Ladi in accordance with Islamic rites.

Security agencies are yet to issue an official statement on the attack, but investigations are said to be ongoing.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.