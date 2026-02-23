Fire Outbreat at Terminal 1 of Lagos Aiport

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The agency said emergency response operations were ongoing as our firefighting teams continue efforts to fully contain and curtail the fire, while the orderly evacuation of passengers and airport personnel was in progress.

“To strengthen response efforts, FAAN has activated mutual aid arrangements and called for reinforcements from the Lagos State Government, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and other relevant emergency agencies.

“We wish to reassure the public that no loss of life has been recorded at this time, and all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard lives and property.

“Further verified updates will be communicated as the situation develops,” FAAN management stated