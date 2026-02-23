Dangote Cement  Inaugurates  Security Posts to Tackle Insecurity in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of its commitment to enhancing security and reinforcing effective community policing in its host communities, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant in Kogi State, has inaugurated two security outposts in Iwaa and Apata communities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Unit and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Obajana Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Azad Nawabuddin, said the projects were undertaken as part of the company’s commitment to community development and strengthening security in its host and impacted communities.

Nawabuddin stated that although Iwaa is geographically distant from the plant, the community holds a special place in the company’s priorities, adding that the company remains deliberate in ensuring that development initiatives and security interventions extend beyond communities in immediate proximity to the plant.

He emphasised that security remains a critical foundation for growth and sustainable development, noting that “a community that is not secure is deprived of meaningful progress and development.”

Nawabuddin further noted that the newly unveiled security infrastructure marks a significant milestone in efforts to safeguard lives and property, while also reinforcing the relationship between the communities and Dangote Cement Plc in security architecture management.

A traditional ruler, the Olu of Apata, Oba Fredrick Balogun, expressed gratitude to the company for delivering what he described as impressive structures and other amenities to the Apata community, noting that the community had been enlisted among those benefiting from the Dangote Security support.

He described Alhaji Aliko Dangote as kind-hearted and God-sent to his people.

In his own message, the Elesho of Iwaa, HRH Obafemi Abel Alade Alaofin, expressed gratitude for what he called a “demonstration of love” from Dangote Cement Plc.

The monarch said his community remains sincerely appreciative of the new security facility, while pledging the community’s unreserved loyalty to the Plant Director and the company.

He said Iwaa had received numerous benefits from Dangote Cement, Obajana Plant, adding that the relationship is cordial and mutually beneficial.

Also, the General Manager, Social Performance, Prince Adeyemi Ademola, said needs assessment conducted in 2024 revealed that security infrastructure was a top priority in both Apata and Iwaa communities.

Prince Ademola said it was in response to this that Dangote Cement Plc, as a socially responsible corporate entity, initiated and completed the security post projects to meet this critical community need.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable community development through continuous engagement and priority-based interventions.