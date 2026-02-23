Afreximbank Selects Capsa Technology as Top-8 Finalist

Validates Digital Factoring as Key to Africa’s Trade Future

Capsa Technology, the leading digital marketplace for alternative trade finance in Africa, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Afreximbank Flagship Accelerator Programme.

Out of a rigorous global field of 1,600+ high-growth ventures, Capsa was selected as one of only eight companies positioned to fundamentally reshape trade integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The selection, announced by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), serves as a powerful institutional endorsement of Capsa’s business model.

It signals to the global investment community that Capsa is a critical infrastructure player in solving Africa’s $120 billion trade finance gap.

While traditional banking structures often struggle with the complexities of SME credit, Capsa has successfully productized Factoring—a $3 trillion global industry—for the African context.

By allowing businesses to sell their verified invoices to a pool of institutional and private investors, Capsa creates a high-velocity capital cycle that bypasses traditional collateral bottlenecks.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Capsa, Mustapha Suberu, said:”This is more than a recognition; it is a strategic alignment. Afreximbank’s mandate to deepen intra-African trade requires a robust liquidity bridge. Capsa is that bridge. We are taking factoring mainstream to ensure that the ‘waiting game’ for payments no longer stifles African industrialization.”

For stakeholders and institutional investors, the “Capsa Advantage” is defined by three core pillars:

With over 10,000 transactions already executed, Capsa has demonstrated the technical and operational capacity to handle high-volume trade finance.

The platform’s vetting process converts “informal” supply chain data into bankable assets, providing investors with a low-volatility, high-yield alternative asset class.

Capsa’s model disproportionatelybenefits women-led enterprises, SMEs and impacts sectors such as Agriculture, Healthcare, Recycling and Waste management, offering a clear use case for ESG-mandated funds.

As the AfCFTA gains momentum, the demand for cross-border liquidity will explode. Capsa’s selection by Afreximbank places the company at the center of this transition, granting it unparalleled access to continental trade networks and regulatory support.

CCO and Co-Founder Segun Dada, stated: “Through access to timely liquidity, we are disrupting the status quo and giving businesses the power to not only choose growth but accelerate it. We aren’t just financing businesses; we are accelerating the velocity of money across the entire value chain and enabling tangible impact for the people and the environment.”