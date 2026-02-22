UTME Candidates Not Required to Remove Hijab During Registration, JAMB Clarifies

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that candidates were not required to remove their hijabs during registration.

The clarification was in reaction to a video that raised concerns about alleged discrimination against Muslim candidates at Afe Babalola University.

In a video shared by social media user, AsakyGRN, a man lamented that his sister had been told to remove her hijab before being photographed, saying, “I followed my sister to the JAMB centre to collect her form. She was told to remove her hijab before she could be captured.

“After the capture, they asked her to sign an undertaking to wear a hijab. Are Muslims now being discriminated against for wearing hijabs?”

In a statement issued yesterday via its verified account, JAMB said, “Thank you for your concern. However, it is important to state clearly that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, whether in the past or present, has never issued any directive prohibiting candidates from wearing the hijab.”

The board explained that the procedure at ABUAD was a standard biometric requirement.

“When his sister presented herself for registration, she was informed of the Board’s standard guideline, which is a global practice in capturing candidates for both an international passport and a visa, which requires that both ears must be visible during biometric photo capture,” the statement read.

“This requirement is purely technical and is intended to ensure that proper facial recognition and identification do not require the candidate to remove her hijab.”

JAMB added that the candidate’s religious position was respected.

“She was requested to formally state in writing that she personally chose not to comply with the guideline regarding ear visibility, so that the record would accurately reflect the circumstances and prevent future misrepresentation. She obliged and was successfully captured, albeit after considerable time and effort,” the statement said.

The board reiterated, “For clarity, candidates are not required to remove their hijab. The simple requirement is that the ears be visible during photo capture, which can be achieved without removing the hijab.

“This is a standard biometric procedure, similar to what is obtained during passport or visa applications at embassies worldwide.”

JAMB urged the public to avoid spreading misleading accounts and to seek clarification where necessary, adding, “Mutual understanding will enable the Board to serve every candidate more effectively and fairly. We remain committed to respecting the rights and beliefs of all candidates, irrespective of religion or background.”