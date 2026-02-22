 RECLAIMING NIGERIA’S UNGOVERNED FORESTS

The forest guards initiative is vital to turning the corner on insecurity, argues RONALD K. DANJUMA

In the long and often frustrating search for lasting solutions to Nigeria’s lingering insecurity, moments arise when policy finally aligns with reality. The recent deployment of over 7,000 forest guards across seven vulnerable states reflects such a moment, portraying a clear official understanding of where Nigeria’s insecurity lives, how it mutates, and what it feeds on.

The move, which is aimed at reclaiming Nigeria’s forests from an age-long criminal exploitation, bears the hallmark of a national security consciousness where strategy and structure are favoured over sentiment and improvisation.

From intelligence coordination to diplomatic engagement and now to the reclamation of forest spaces, the initiative is guided by a simple but often ignored truth that Nigeria’s insecurity is forest-centric.

Sambisa Nigeria’s most infamous conflict forest has long served as the symbolic and operational heartland of Boko Haram and ISWAP factions, just as the Kamuku forest on the Kaduna–Niger–Zamfara Axis has evolved into a major banditry and kidnapping corridor where armed groups use it as a launchpad for attacks on highways, rail lines, and rural communities, especially along the Abuja–Kaduna axis. Similarly, the Falgore Forest, which sits strategically between Kano and the troubled North-West belt has increasingly been used as a transit and hideout zone for bandits, facilitating cattle rustling, arms movement, and cross-border criminal logistics.

Others include the Rugu Forest along Katsina–Zamfara Axis, one of the most active bandit strongholds in the North-West, which hosts multiple armed groups involved in mass kidnappings, village raids, and extortion; the Kuyanbana forest, widely regarded as the epicentre of high-value kidnapping operations in Zamfara and neighbouring states and the Alawa Forest in Niger state, which emerged as a safe haven for bandits and terror-linked groups fleeing pressure from military operations in other zones. It connects Niger State to Kaduna and the FCT hinterlands, making it strategically dangerous.

Attacks on farming communities and threats to Abuja’s outskirts have elevated Alawa’s security significance. Thus, to confront insecurity without confronting these forests is to fight shadows.

It is therefore no coincidence that the forest guards initiative has emerged under the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu’s watch, clearly, as the logical extension of a worldview shaped by experience and dedicated service.

Long before he became NSA, Ribadu demonstrated an uncommon ability to read his brief without ambiguity and pursue it to its logical end. As the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he demonstrated exemplary grit by understanding the system that sustains criminal enterprises. From following money trails to disrupting entrenched networks, Ribadu emerged as Nigeria’s finest anti-corruption czar to date. That same instinct is now evident in how he is approaching national security lately.

Ribadu’s emergence as Nigeria’s first non-military National Security Adviser since the 4th Republic signalled a symbolic nod to the diversity of background as much as it conveyed that his choice by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a strategic decision that continues to justify itself daily.

Ribadu brought with him a systems thinker’s mindset, one that recognises that beyond firepower, insurgency must also be fought by denying space, finance, legitimacy, and movement.

The forest guards initiative – a brainchild of the NSA – fits squarely within this logic. Globally, counterinsurgency has taught a hard lesson: ungoverned spaces are not neutral. Where the state retreats, armed groups advance. In India, forest rangers were integrated into counterinsurgency operations against Maoist rebels, providing terrain intelligence that conventional forces lacked and helping to dismantle long-standing insurgent sanctuaries. In Kenya, wildlife and forest rangers became critical assets in denying Al-Shabaab access to forested border corridors, significantly disrupting logistics and movement. Colombia’s long war with FARC only began to turn decisively when jungles and forests were systematically understood, occupied, and controlled. Even in Indonesia, forest police units played a quiet but critical role in tracking and neutralising extremist cells hiding in dense terrain.

Reclaiming Nigeria’s forests is not an optional add-on to counterterrorism; it is a foundational and non-negotiable pattern that is consistent in every country where insurgency was defeated or significantly degraded.

Ribadu understands this. He also understands that simply deploying men into forests without structure would only reproduce Nigeria’s long list of security failures. That is why the forest guards concept, as it has emerged, is not that of a loosely armed auxiliary or a politicised militia. It is conceived as a federally coordinated, intelligence-led, professionally trained force, clearly subordinated to the national security command structure. This distinction matters. Without it, forest guards would be symbolic at best and dangerous at worst.

Early indications suggest that this framework is being taken seriously. Intelligence integration is central. Training is prioritised. Command and control are clearly defined. The aim is not to create a parallel security structure, but to close a long-standing operational gap by inserting terrain specialists into a broader national strategy. Forest guards are not meant to replace the military or the police; they are meant to complement them by denying criminals the natural cover they have exploited for years.

Critics, as expected, have raised concerns, some genuine, others reflexive. Nigeria’s history with security outfits makes scepticism understandable. But to conflate this initiative with past failures without examining its design is to miss the point. What distinguishes this effort is not merely the uniforms or the deployment, but the thinking behind it which is clearly rooted in intelligence, informed by global best practices, and anchored in federal coordination through the office of the National Security Adviser.

This is where Ribadu’s leadership becomes central as he shapes responses and squarely addresses structural blind spots. His understanding that insecurity must be nipped in the bud, before it metastasises across communities and generations, informs this proactive approach. Forest guards are about prevention as much as confrontation, about denying terrorists the comfort of space before they strike.

Nigeria’s security challenges did not emerge overnight, and they will not disappear instantly. But policies and actions that reflect a deep reading of the problem, backed by institutional discipline and political will, deserve serious consideration. The forest guards initiative represents such an occasion. It signals a shift from episodic responses to sustained control, from reactive deployment to strategic occupation.

In supporting this initiative, Nigerians are not endorsing militarisation of nature; they are endorsing the reclamation of sovereignty over spaces long surrendered to criminality. And in Ribadu, they see a security chief who understands that leadership is not about tradition, but about results; not about uniform, but about understanding the brief and executing it to the letter.

If Nigeria is to finally turn the corner on insecurity, it will not be by ignoring its forests but by reclaiming them, intelligently, systematically, and decisively. On this score, the forest guards initiative stands as one of the clearest expressions yet of a national security strategy that finally matches the reality on the ground.

Danjuma is a security analyst based in Abuja

The Osun State born technocrat, was decorated with the honorary degree on November 29th during the combined 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Convocation Ceremonies held at the University Auditorium in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and academia.

Vice Chancellor of ECU, Prof. Samuel Tita Wara, in his address during the occasion, said the university proudly conferred its honorary doctorate degree on Dr. Adeshina, whom he described as an astute finance entrepreneur, manager, and administrator, for his exceptional leadership, innovation in financial management and dedication to human empowerment, which mirror the ideals of the University.

Acknowledging that great leaders inspire others not by power but example, Prof. Wara noted that Dr. Adeshina story is one of diligence, faith and national contribution.

“We celebrate your impact and support to the development and growth of Edwin Clark University in accordance with the aim of our Founder and Father, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. We also appreciate you and your family for the support and donation to the University based on belief and commitment to education, thus extending opportunities for the less privileged in our communities”, the Vice-Chancellor added.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Adeshina said he was humbled for the recognition bestowed on him and accepted the award of Doctor of Management Science (D.MSc) (Honoris Causa) in Entrepreneurial Finance and Management with immense gratitude and respect for Edwin Clark University.

“I thank the Senate and leadership of Edwin Clark University for the confidence reposed in me and my work. Your recognition strengthens my belief that steady service, ethical leadership and commitment to learning remain essential for building strong institutions and a stronger nation”, he added.

Dr. Adeshina noted that his journey in finance, governance and institutional development had been shaped by the lessons gained through education, the guidance of the Almighty and the invaluable encouragement from his colleagues and his family.

He said further “I owe much to the people who stood by me, challenged me and supported my efforts and vision over the years. This award is not only a personal honour; it is a reminder for me to continue to contribute where my skills and experience can make a meaningful difference.

“I hope my story encourages young Nigerians to pursue excellence with discipline, and lead with integrity wherever they find themselves”, he added.

Dr. Adeshina reflected that on occasions such as this, “we must appreciate the role that citadels of learning in our country must continue to play in rebuilding Nigeria.

“This is so that our country may translate its enormous potentials into tangible assets; those priceless assets needed in a digital era where the best performing nations prioritize knowledge as key drivers of socio-economic transformation, as I reckon to be part of treasured mandate of Edwin Clark University. This university deserves all the support we as alumni can provide, to sustain and grow the dream of its founder – Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark”, he added.

Dr. Adeshina is a highly accomplished and versatile senior executive and board leader with over three decades of distinguished experience across commercial and investment banking, asset management, stockbroking, public service and financial consulting.

His career is marked by a consistent record of leadership in highly competitive and structured institutions, both in Nigeria and internationally.

Dr. Adeshina academic foundation includes a B.Sc. and M.Sc in Finance from the University of Lagos and a Diploma in Information Science/Systems from the University of Ibadan. He further enhanced his executive education through prestigious programs at world-renowned institutions including Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Kellogg School of Management and Wharton Business School.

He has held several C-suite and Board-level positions, demonstrating a capacity for strategic direction and governance. Dr. Adeshina served as the Managing Director/CEO of CDL Asset Management Limited, where he provided overall leadership and oversaw leadership a diverse portfolio including funds management, corporate finance and treasury services.

Previously, as General Manager at Marina International Limited, he honed his expertise in treasury, risk management and investment banking over a 15-year tenure. His public service commitment was demonstrated in a cabinet-level role as Special Adviser and Head of the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development for the State of Osun, where he spearheaded budget preparation, economic planning and public procurement reforms.

Dr. Adeshina currently serves as Chairman for several entities including the Goldfield Group, a diversified financial services firm and Health Assur Ltd. He is also the Founder/Director of Ultra Goldfield Logistics Limited, UK, a venture leveraging AI and machine learning in the logistics sector. His extensive directorship include past roles on the boards of Premium Pension Limited and CDL Capital Market Limited.

Under his watch, Goldfield Group, which comprises organisations offering financial and management consulting to high net worth individuals; corporate and project finance advisory services, securities brokerage and real estate investment/management as well as pension funds management, has become the toast of clients from diverse sectors.

The financial guru is a distinguished fellow of multiple professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB), the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (FCIP) and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria.

His deep industry engagement is further evidenced by his membership on numerous high-level committees, particularly in audit, risk, investment and governance across the banking, pension and public sectors.

A prolific contributor to his field, Dr. Adeshina has authored over 40 publications and presented numerous papers on topics ranging from financial risk management and pension governance to economic development. Combining strong analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills with a reputation for high integrity.

Reacting to the award bestowed on Dr. Adeshina, an elated Alhaja Asisat Olanike Adeshina described her husband of 40 years as a very meticulous person who has been able to gather grace to where he is today.

She said the family was happy for the recognition bestowed on her husband in far away South-South region adding “Its not easy but we, as a family, we are happy for this recognition.

“Now adding this feather to his cap, I am so grateful to Almighty God to witness this. I am happy its coming from Edwin Clark University, South-South as we call the area even though we are from South-West but I am happy its coming from somewhere we dont have a root”, she added.

A long standing friend of the awardee, Mr. Ade Odunewu also described Dr. Adeshina as a thorough bread professional, a very thorough and humble person.

He said he had witnessed some other awards bestowed on him in the past and now this from Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo adding “He is a very respected person, a banker of repute for many years.

Odunewu said Dr. Adeshina deserved the award by ECU having been part of a management and running of some universities in the past recalling his role as a council member of Ladoke Akintola University.

Barrister S. K. Babalola, who happens to be Dr. Adeshina’s Best Man during his wedding 40 years ago, described the honorary doctorate degree award on his friend as a manifestation of the awardee’s tenacity of purpose.

“Adeshina is somebody that is highly methodical, highly resourceful and very tenacious in whatever he believes in. He is one person that gives his whole to whatever he believes in”, he added.

Extolling the virtue of the honoraree, Managing Director and Chief Executive Office, CRC Credit Bureau, Dr. Ahmed Popoola described Dr. Adeshina as a role model who constantly encourages people around him to excel.

“My path crosses with Dr. Adeshina in 1979 at at the University of Lagos Library.

“Our relationship is a mentee mentor type. He is a big brother. He shows andolute interest in people. He sacrifices a lot to support his family members and friends, even at a high level of inconvenience to him. The people I know him with have been together with him for decades.

What stands him out according to popoola is Adeshina’s unparalleled and high level of integrity. “He is a first-class professional who knows his onions, especially in corporate finance and banking. He is always on top of whatever he chooses to do. He is forthright and focused. He is so reliable and trustworthy. He doesn’t cut corners. He is arguably the most meticulous professional I have ever met.”

Prince Labi Emokpare expressed appreciation to Edwin Clark University for recognizing the man he said to have paid his dues to humanity.

“I think he deserves more than this. He is a great person, very straight forward and I can tell you he has paid his dues to this country. He has done very well for humanity, for the communities of this country. I wish him more winnings”, he added.

For Dr. Bade Adeshina, indeed, it is an honour well deserved.