APC Holds LG Congresses in Ondo, Gombe, Enugu, Katsina, Others

. Scores injured as Ibori’s daughter escapes attack in Delta

Francis Sardauna in Katsina, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Sylvester Idowu in Warri, and Fidelis David in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday held local government congresses in Delta, Katsina, Ondo, Gombe, Kwara, Edo, and Enugu states, which were largely peaceful.

However, in Delta State, the member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, escaped an attack during the party’s Ethiope West Local Government Congress.

Ibori-Suenu, daughter of the former Governor of the State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, was heralded into the venue of the congress at Ovade community with several bullets by suspected thugs loyal to a prominent rival politician in the council area.

Indications that the exercise might be violent emerged when the original venue, the Oghara township Stadium, was suddenly changed to Ovade.

Ibori-Suenu, who won her seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had defected to the APC two years ago.

It was gathered that on arrival at the new venue of the congress, Ibori-Suenu and her supporters were attacked by gun-wielding thugs, who were repelled by security operatives attached to the federal lawmaker.

However, security sources said some of her supporters sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to undisclosed hospitals while she was escorted out of the venue.

However, APC successfully conducted its LGA Congress across the 25 council areas of the state, with party executives elected by consensus in a peaceful, well-coordinated exercise.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, commended members of the party in the state for the successful congress and urged them to work towards the reelection of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in 2027.

In Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah commended the state chapter of the APC for what he described as a peaceful and democratic local government congress.

Mbah, who was received by Nkanu East Council Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh; member representing Nkanu East State Constituency, Hon. Okey Mbah, among other political heavyweights and office holders from the local government, also reassured the people of the state of the continued delivery of democracy dividends to all sectors of the state.

Governor Mbah had also earlier stopped over at Agbani, venue of the Nkanu West LGA APC congress, where he equally commended the party leaders and delegates for putting the party first.

In Ondo State, APC also held its local government congresses, with party leaders describing the exercise as peaceful, transparent, and largely driven by consensus.

Speaking with journalists during the exercise, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye, said the congress in Ifedore council area reflected unity within the party, dismissing fears of disputes and litigation.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, said the process in Ondo West Local Government was “free, fair and transparent.”

In Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday attended the party’s congress.

Speaking at the LGA congress, held at Idi Primary School premises, the governor emphatically reiterated his total commitment and support for President Tinubu, declaring that the APC remained solid, united, and firmly focused on delivering good governance.

In Kwara State, the leadership of the APC reaffirmed the members of the party’s executives in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The party had on Tuesday affirmed the ward executives in the 193 polling wards across the state during its ward congress.

However, the party, at its local government congress held yesterday, renewed the mandate of its leaders across the 16 local governments through a consensus arrangement.

In Edo State, the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Kabir Ajanah, has urged other states to emulate what he described as the hitch-free conduct of the local government and ward congresses.

Speaking during a press conference held at the APC secretariat in Benin, Ajanah said the smooth exercise showed that the state executive committee carried members along.

The Edo State Chairman of the APC, Jarrett Tenebe, said the state remained the cynosure of all eyes due to the rancour-free model demonstrated across the 18 local government areas and 192 wards.

The APC in Katsina State also successfully conducted its ward congresses across the state’s 34 local government areas in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere.

The exercise, conducted simultaneously across the 361 electoral wards of the state on Friday, saw party members turn out to elect ward executives to steer the party’s affairs at the grassroots level.