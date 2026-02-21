We’re Repositioning Ondo for Prosperity, Aiyedatiwa Tells Investors

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared that his administration is taking deliberate steps to introduce bold reforms and strategies aimed at repositioning the state for sustainable economic growth and transforming it from a civil service–dependent economy into a diversified and industrialised one.

The governor made this known in Akure yesterday while addressing journalists at a press conference to herald the 2026 Ondo Investment Summit, themed ‘The New Order: Forging a Pathway to Prosperity’, scheduled to hold on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the International Cultural and Event Centre (The Dome), Alagbaka, Akure.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development and Chairman of the Investment Committee, Dr. Summy Smart-Francis, said the summit was designed to attract strategic investments capable of creating jobs and accelerating economic transformation in the state.

“The objective is to move Ondo State from being largely dependent on civil service activities to becoming an industrial and investment hub driven by private sector participation,” Smart-Francis said.

He disclosed that the summit would feature the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including agreements on the proposed Deep Seaport project and other key industries.

“During the summit, the state government will sign a number of MoUs, including the Deep Seaport, fertiliser production and other strategic projects that will boost the economy and generate employment for our people,” he stated.

Smart-Francis added that the summit would attract international and local investors as well as captains of industry and key stakeholders in the investment sector.

“The main event would run from 10a.m. to 2p.m., while a private investors’ roundtable would hold at 4p.m. At the roundtable session, the governor and members of the investment committee will have direct engagement with investors in a closed-door interactive session,” he said.

He further explained that registration for participants could be done online and physically at the registration desk at Investment House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Expressing optimism about the impact of the summit, Smart-Francis said it would mark a turning point in the state’s economy.

“This summit will bring significant change to Ondo State’s economy because concrete investment commitments will be secured. These projects will boost internally generated revenue and create massive job opportunities for our people,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), Mr. Emmanuel Omomowo, said the state was opening up all major sectors of the economy to investors, including the blue economy, agriculture, bitumen, solid minerals and silicon sand.

He said the Aiyedatiwa administration was committed to creating a seamless investment climate through incentives and regulatory reforms.

“The state government has put in place several incentives to ensure ease of doing business, and we have also secured licences for solid minerals in the state to enable investors to operate without difficulty,” Omomowo said.

According to him, investors would also enjoy access to large expanses of land, particularly for agricultural ventures.

“We are ready to provide adequate land for investors, including those in agriculture, and in some cases, such land will be provided free of charge by the government,” he added.

A member of the Summit Committee, Mr. Razaq Obe, assured that the state would ensure quick follow-up on all investment interests generated from the summit.

“Within 48 hours after the summit, all investors who indicate interest in any sector will be contacted by the committee for further engagement,” he said.

He noted that Ondo State’s strategic location and natural endowments make it a natural business hub.

“Ondo State is uniquely positioned as a natural hub for business, considering its boundaries with several states and its long coastline. The governor intends to explore these advantages to turn the state into an industrial hub,” Obe explained.

He added that the administration was determined to expand agricultural value chains in order to stimulate job creation and economic growth.

“Our tax reforms are investor-friendly, and we believe investors will see Ondo State as one of the best destinations to invest in Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Community Development and Regional Integration and member of the summit committee, Mr. Wale Akinlosotu, said the state was targeting Nigerians in the diaspora as key partners in its development drive.

“We are working to showcase the economic potentials of Ondo State to Nigerians in the diaspora, especially Ondo indigenes abroad, so they can identify areas to invest in and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state,” he said.