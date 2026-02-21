Southern Senators Mourn Mpigi, Say Death Profound Blow to Nigeria 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigerian Southern Senators Forum has announced the death of its General Secretary and Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Mpigi Barinada, describing his passing as a grave loss to the National Assembly, Rivers State and the country at large.

In a statement issued on behalf of the forum, its Chairman, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the federal lawmaker, noting that his death has created a vacuum within the caucus and the Senate.

Abiru said the late senator was a committed and patriotic legislator who served with dedication, humility and integrity, both in the Senate and during his earlier tenure in the House of Representatives.

According to him, Mpigi played a pivotal role in the activities of the Southern Senators Forum and discharged his responsibilities as General Secretary with diligence and a strong sense of duty.

“The Forum has lost a dependable colleague and administrator whose contributions strengthened our collective engagements and legislative interventions,” the statement said.

Until his death, Mpigi represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the current Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he was regarded as an active participant in debates and committee assignments.

The forum noted that throughout his legislative career, the late lawmaker remained steadfast in advocating the interests of his constituents and was widely respected for his calm disposition and principled approach to issues of national importance.

His colleagues described him as a bridge-builder who worked across party lines in pursuit of policies aimed at deepening democratic governance and promoting development in his constituency and the Niger Delta region.

The Southern Senators Forum extended its condolences to his immediate family, his constituents in Rivers South-East, as well as the Government and people of Rivers State.

The caucus prayed for the repose of his soul and for divine comfort for those affected by his passing.

“With profound sorrow, we commiserate with his family, his constituents, and the Government and people of Rivers State. We pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and gives strength to all who mourn him,” the statement added.

The death of Mpigi marks another moment of grief for the Senate, which has in recent times lost serving and former members, underscoring the fragility of life and the demands of public service.

As tributes continue to pour in, attention is expected to shift to the constitutional process for filling the vacant seat in Rivers South-East Senatorial District, in line with provisions of the Electoral Act and relevant guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

For now, however, colleagues and associates say the focus remains on honouring the memory of a lawmaker they described as conscientious, dependable and devoted to national service.