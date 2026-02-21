NDL Launches Seamans Bless 20cl to Deepen Market Penetration

Nigerian Distilleries Limited (NDL), Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer in the bottled spirits category, has announced the launch of a new 20cl premium bottle, Seamans Bless, a refined expression of heritage, pride, and modern convenience.

More than a new SKU, the 20cl Seamans Bless blends cultural legacy with today’s dynamic lifestyle, offering consumers a taste of tradition in an accessible, portable format. As the pioneer in this category, the rollout of Seamans Bless 20cl sets a new benchmark for both premium resonance and market inclusivity within Nigeria’s spirits landscape.

Speaking at the launch, Group Executive Director, Mr. Adekunle Rosiji, reaffirmed NDL’s commitment to continuous innovation. He explained that the introduction of the 20cl variant is strategically positioned to deepen market penetration, strengthen retail accessibility, and stimulate growth within the highly competitive spirits market. According to him, the new size also fills the gap created by the phased out 3cl category while elevating the brand’s aspirational appeal.

“The 20cl bottle is a bridge between tradition and today’s consumer lifestyle. It retains the brand’s heritage while offering convenience, elegance, and value for modern retail channels,” Rosiji noted. He further praised the company’s distributors, describing them as true partners in progress. “Progress requires more than help — it requires collaboration and committed partners. Our distributors embody this spirit, and their dedication continues to drive the sustained success of Seamans Bless and the wider NDL portfolio,” he added.

Executive Director, Mr. Wale Majolagbe, described the launch as a defining moment for NDL’s consumer engagement strategy. He noted that Seamans Bless 20cl reflects the company’s ability to balance heritage with innovation, ensuring the brand remains relevant to evolving lifestyles while retaining its cultural authenticity. Majolagbe emphasised that the new format will strengthen connections with consumers at the grassroots level and reinforce NDL’s leadership in delivering premium experiences across Nigeria’s spirits market.

Also speaking at the event, Marketing Manager, Mr. Gbemileke Lawal, emphasised that the new SKU is a direct response to evolving consumer expectations. “As the ‘Son of the Elder’ — Omo Odo Agba, also fondly known as Nwa Agadi in Igbo — Seamans Bless carries the same premiumness, status, and promise as the ‘True Spirit of Our Culture,’ while carving its own identity in the consumer market,” he stated.

Senior Brand Manager, Mrs. Nnenna Onyenacho, described the new variant as a transformational addition to the spirits category. She highlighted that its portability and refined packaging will appeal to a broad spectrum of adult consumers across urban and semi urban markets. “From youthful consumers and working professionals to traders and social consumers, the 20cl bottle offers convenience without compromising the trusted Seamans Schnapps taste or brand promise,” she noted.

In his remarks, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul Razaq Adesina Adenugba, the Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye, commended Nigerian Distilleries Limited for its unwavering leadership in the industry. He emphasised the company’s long standing reputation for excellence and prayed for continued growth for the organisation, its staff, management, distributors, and partners. The monarch expressed strong confidence that Seamans Bless will achieve remarkable success as it enters the market.

The new packaging features refined labelling, enhanced shelf visibility, improvedg portability, and greater price accessibility, reinforcing the brand’s premium perception while expanding its reach. These attributes align with shifting consumer preferences for moderately sized, portable bottles suited to social occasions, increased mobility, and controlled consumption.

Trade partners have embraced the innovation, citing its potential for increased turnover and broader demographic appeal. Distribution of the 20cl Seamans Bless has commenced nationwide, with full availability expected across major markets and licensed retail outlets in the coming weeks.

As competition intensifies within Nigeria’s beverage sector, Nigerian Distilleries Limited reaffirmed its commitment to responsible marketing, quality assurance, and sustainable market expansion. The introduction of Seamans Bless 20cl reflects the company’s continued dedication to innovation, cultural relevance, and consumer trust, ensuring that heritage and modernity remain perfectly intertwined. With this launch, NDL once again sets the pace as the pioneer of premium experiences in the spirits category.