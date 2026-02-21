Lawyers Champions League Kicks Off in March

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The organisers of Lawyers Champions League have announced that this year’s edition will kick off in March 2026.

The 2026 edition which is supported by legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN marks a decade of fostering fitness and camaraderie within the legal community.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja, Mr. Olujimi Olujide revealed that the league would run for 11 weeks, saying it would commence in March and end in June.

He added that this year’s competition was dedicated to a critical cause: The Prostate Cancer Awareness II (PROCA II).

According to him, Recognising that early detection is the ultimate defense, the league is leveraging the power of sports to drive awareness, encourage screening, and combat the stigma associated with prostate health among men.

Olujide noted that over the years, they have always put together free medical checkups for all lawyers who attend the competition.

He stated: “In recent times, we created awareness about kidney diseases and also the last edition was particularly about prostate cancer.

“This year, the league is bigger and better. We consider that no other person deserves the honor of hosting our 10th edition rather than the great legend, Aare Afe Babalola.

“At every competition, we get health specialists who speak to us about taking care of ourselves and how to check for prostate cancer. We’re also going to have free screening tests for many people and to make it more interesting we are having the first of its kind in the whole of Nigeria.”

Olujide explained that there are four leagues across the country — Abuja Lawyers League which started in 2017, Ibadan Lawyers League which started in 2018, Kano Lawyers League started in 2025 and Nigeria Bar Association Premier League.

Olujide added: “We also have a female category of the League, which is also growing very well. So this year, we’re looking forward to having about 24 teams. 20 male teams and four female teams..”

He further explained the Lawyers Champions League would be bringing in all champions across the country especially from Lagos, Kano and Ibadan to participate in one day Champions League.

He said that is how they would determine who is the overall champion.

On her part, Mrs. Olamide Adekunle, Partner Afe Babalola and Co said they are using this competition to honour Babalola.