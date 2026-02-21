Gombe Recovers 4.3 Hectares of Encroached Land in Designated Elite Estate

Najib Sani in Gombe

The Gombe State Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) has made significant strides in tackling land encroachment, recovering several plots of land in Shehu Abubakar District, a designated elite estate in the state capital that were illegally subdivided and sold without approval.

Director General of GOGIS, Dr. Kabir Usman Hassan, disclosed this when he led the management of the organisation on an inspection tour of the premium enclave yesterday.

According to him, the recovered lands, included; 2.6 hectares originally reserved for public use, had been carved into multiple plots and sold to unsuspecting buyers, disrupting critical infrastructure and another 1.7 hectares encroached upon by individuals.

The individuals held documents for 3,500 square metres but had occupied over 7,000 square metres, he revealed.

“Access roads, road setbacks, open spaces and designated areas for social amenities; schools, health facilities, security services and recreational centres had been systematically encroached upon and converted into private holdings without authorisation.

“The land has been reverted to the government as part of efforts to address land encroachment in the district.

“The government’s efforts have yielded positive results, with the recovered lands being allocated to key institutions such as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Bank of Industry (BOI), and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

“Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya directed that allocations prioritise affected titleholders who come forward with proper documentation, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to fairness and transparency,” he explained.

The director general also said the government has equally approved a waiver of 70 per cent of relevant land charges for old allottees, with efforts made to allocate them plots close to their previous locations to ease transition.

He said GOGIS has repositioned the district as a liveable, orderly and investment-ready district secured by law, strengthened by infrastructure, protected against erosion risks, and structured to meet contemporary urban needs.

The revamped district, he noted, was expected to attract investments, improve living standards, and serve as a model for urban planning in the state.

“The government has opened a new chapter in urban renewal, with plans to replicate the success in other parts of the state.”

Kabir warned title holders to develop their allocated plots within six months to avoid forfeiture, noting that the government has provided 20.5 kilometres of road networks to make the district livable and accessible.

Additionally, he said the government undertook a N3.98 billion erosion control project, covering 7.5 kilometres of gullies from Gombe International Hotel to Nayi-Nawa, to curb gully erosion, protect infrastructure, and ensure sustainable growth in the district.