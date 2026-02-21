CDS: Nigerian Forests, Ungoverned Spaces, Will No Longer Serve as Safe Havens for Terrorists

.Military probes source of N37 million cash intercepted by troops in North-east

.Security experts Nigeria needs more manpower, technology, good governance to defeat insecurity

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyode, has warned that forested enclaves and ungoverned spaces previously exploited by terrorists will no longer serve as safe havens.

This was as the military authorities launched a probe to determine the source of N37 million cash intercepted by troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, along the Maiduguri–Magumeri Road on 16 February 2026.

Also, security experts have said that defeating insecurity in Nigeria will require a deliberate combination of increased manpower, the deployment of modern technology and the entrenchment of good governance.

General Oluyode revealed that troops deployed under the newly inaugurated Operation Savannah Shield will carry out sustained clearance and stabilisation operations across vulnerable corridors within the theatre.

He affirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are fully prepared to dominate the operational environment, consolidate previous security gains, secure critical agricultural belts, and guarantee the protection of lives and property.

According to a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the CDS stressed that Operation Savannah Shield is not a routine deployment but a deliberate, well-coordinated offensive designed to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Joint Task Force North Central Operation Savannah Shield (OPSS) at 22 Brigade, Sobi Military Cantonment, Ilorin, Kwara State, Oluyode said the intelligence-driven joint operation is strategically mandated to dismantle terrorist networks, kidnapping syndicates, and allied criminal groups threatening Kwara State and neighbouring areas of Niger State.

Reassuring citizens of the military’s unwavering commitment, the CDS emphasised enhanced inter-agency synergy and operational effectiveness aimed at achieving decisive outcomes.

He called on traditional institutions, youth leaders, and community stakeholders to provide credible and timely intelligence, reiterating that national security is a shared responsibility.

Oluyode disclosed that Theatre Commander, Major General Yakubu Yahaya, will coordinate and oversee integrated operations within the Joint Operational Area.

In his remarks, the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, described the deployment as strategic, timely, and reassuring.

He noted that recent escalations in terrorist activity across Kwara North, parts of Kwara South, and adjoining communities in Niger State necessitated robust federal intervention.

While acknowledging improvements in Kwara South through sustained security efforts, the governor observed that Kwara North required intensified operations to neutralise emerging threats.

Governor Abdulrazaq commended the CDS and expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the swift response, voicing confidence that the operation would restore public trust, reinforce peace, and stimulate socio-economic recovery.

He also highlighted the impact of the deployment on food security, noting that key agricultural zones previously disrupted by insecurity would now be secured, allowing farmers to resume full-scale production without fear.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Operations, Major General Jamal Abdulsalam, lauded the sustained collaboration among the Armed Forces and other security agencies, stressing that unified command and operational synergy remain pivotal to mission success.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, other Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies, senior military officers, traditional rulers, and key stakeholders, signalling a unified national resolve.

General Uba said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute and will stop at nothing to eliminate all terrorist threats.

Meanwhile, military authorities said five suspects arrested in connection with the N37 million cash intercepted by troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, claimed that the money was intended for distribution to vulnerable communities on behalf of the international NGO.

This statement contrasts earlier reports suggesting possible links to terrorism financing following the interception.

In his weekly update, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, explained:

“On 16 February 2026, troops on routine offensive patrol along the Maiduguri–Magumeri axis intercepted five individuals in possession of N37 million in cash.

The suspects claimed the money was meant for distribution to vulnerable communities on behalf of the international NGO.

“The individuals and the seized funds have been taken into custody for further verification and investigation to ascertain the legitimacy of the transaction and rule out any potential links to terrorist financing or aid diversion.”

Major General Onoja further reported that on 19 February 2026, following a tip-off regarding the movement of terrorist logistics in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, troops arrested one Mallam Dauda Usman Gubula at Madagali Motor Park. Recovered items included two aerial drones and 20 solar power banks. The suspect remains in custody for further investigation.

He added that the successes recorded in recent operations across multiple theatres demonstrate effective leadership and robust inter-agency cooperation, as well as the extraordinary dedication and sacrifices of personnel who prioritise service to the nation above personal comfort.

“The Defence Headquarters reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defending the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

“Troops across all theatres remain resolute, professional and guided by established rules of engagement, respect for human rights and the rule of law,” Major General Onoja stated.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Oluyede, commended all troops for their sustained aggressive posture and unrelenting fight against terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities.

He also expressed gratitude to host communities for providing timely and credible information and continued support to the Armed Forces in combating insecurity.

In another development, the security experts have

also advocated the introduction of compulsory military service as part of broader efforts to address the country’s growing security challenges.

Speaking at the unveiling of his book, ‘Serving the Nation: Exploring Mandatory Military Service for Nigerian Youths’, security expert Dr. Mohammed Abubabar argued that structured national service for young people would instil patriotism, discipline and defence readiness.

He explained that empowering youths through mandatory military service could strengthen national cohesion and build a reservoir of trained citizens capable of responding to emergencies.

Drawing from his doctoral research in Military Studies at the University of Abuja, Abubabar defined good governance as the effective exercise of economic, political and administrative authority in managing a country’s resources for development.

He said it must be anchored on accountability, transparency, participation and the rule of law.

According to him, good governance minimises corruption, ensures that the voices of vulnerable groups are reflected in decision-making and makes institutions responsive to both present and future needs.

He noted that Nigeria ranks among the lowest globally in governance performance, placing 116th out of 120 countries in the 2025 Chandler Good Government Index and 33rd out of 54 countries in Africa in the 2024 Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance.

He identified weak institutions, systemic corruption and poor social service delivery as persistent challenges.

Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that with additional military personnel, improved technological adoption and responsible governance—particularly at the local government level—the current military leadership could lead the fight against terrorism and banditry to a successful conclusion.

Without good governance, he warned, progress would remain elusive.

Also speaking, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), underscored the potential benefits of structured military service in fostering unity, discipline and civic responsibility.

However, he cautioned that any move towards mandatory service must align with constitutional provisions, fiscal realities, institutional capacity and socio-economic considerations.

Represented by Deputy Director, Special Duties, Colonel George Usibe, the minister emphasised that maintaining a highly professional Armed Forces focused on operational readiness, technological advancement and inter-service cooperation remains central to Nigeria’s defence transformation.

He added that a pragmatic and consultative approach—possibly through innovative hybrid models that expand civic service and voluntary reserve participation—may offer a balanced pathway towards strengthening national service.

Other speakers recommended adopting the Israeli model of compulsory military service, which cultivates military and security skills among all citizens, adding that the system also supports robust intelligence gathering.