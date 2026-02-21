At 70, Owoeye’s Quiet Genius Still Builds Nigeria

Folu Olamiti

At a moment when Nigeria’s classrooms groan under swelling enrolment and shrinking means, the life of Professor Jide Owoeye stands as a tender reminder that true nation-building is often the work of patience, sacrifice and faith in tomorrow.

Born in Ibadan in 1956, Owoeye will on March 1 2026 marks his 70th birthday , not with fanfare, but with the enduring gratitude of students whose futures he helped to rescue. A scholar of International Relations, and Pro-Chancellor of Lead City University, he has spent a lifetime nurturing minds while quietly easing burdens for those who could not afford a second chance.

From chalkboard to compass of hope

His intellectual path began at University of Ibadan and matured at Obafemi Awolowo University, where scholarship met purpose. Rising to professor in 2002, he carried his curiosity beyond Nigeria’s shores, studying Africa’s diplomatic ties with Asia during fieldwork in Japan.

Yet titles were never his destination. After decades in the public university system, he founded Lead City University in 2005, determined to widen the narrow door through which too few Nigerian youths could pass. Lecture theatres became sanctuaries of hope; laboratories, engines of confidence; scholarships, lifelines to children who had once resigned themselves to lost dreams.

Recognition tempered by humility

His honours include the Africa Education Legends Award in 2022. But those closest to him say his truest accolade lies in the quiet stories: fees paid anonymously, hostels built where none existed, lecturers supported through hardship, and the shy student who discovered courage because one man believed in her.

Through ventures such as *College Press & Publishers Ltd. and Lead City Microfinance Bank, Owoeye sought to ease the wider burdens of education-books within reach, loans without humiliation, dignity for teachers and learners alike.

A life shaped by compassion

Students describe him as a gentle listener who remembers their names long after graduation. Staff recall a leader who asks first about families before files. In lecture halls and council chambers, he carries a quiet conviction: that education is not a commodity, but a covenant between generations.

At 70, his journey mirrors the story of Nigeria itself-tested, hopeful, unfinished. His legacy whispers that progress is possible when intellect is guided by kindness and ambition softened by grace.

In an age of impatience, Professor Owoeye’s life reminds a weary nation that institutions are built not merely with bricks and budgets, but with love, vision and the courage to believe that every child deserves a future brighter than yesterday.