Aishah Ahmad Recognised by Maternal Lineage in Imesi-Ile

Former CBN Deputy Governor now holds traditional title from both the north and southern parts of the country, writes Sunday Ehigiator

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aishah Ndanusa Ahmad, has been conferred with the traditional title of Yeye Tayese of Imesi-Ile – a chieftaincy honour from her maternal Ijesha lineage in Osun State.

The title, which translates to ‘Mother Who Promotes Societal Progress,’ was conferred by His Royal Majesty, Oba Ademola Akinyemi (Oyoyo II), the Owa-Oye of Imesi-Ile, on behalf of the Owa-Oye-in-Council and the Kingdom.

Speaking on the conferral, Oba Akinyemi described Ahmad as a leader whose achievements reflect the values Imesi-Ile seeks to uphold.

“The title of Yeye Tayese is reserved for women of exceptional character – those who have demonstrated not only personal success, but a commitment to lifting others,” the monarch said.

“Aishah Ahmad has served at the highest levels of national leadership, yet she has remained connected to this community. She has shown that it is possible to operate on the global stage while staying rooted in tradition. That is the kind of leadership we are proud to recognise,” he added.

The installation ceremony, held on Thursday, February 5, was intentionally private, with family members in attendance and no press coverage. Ahmad’s husband, Brigadier General Abdallah Al-Hassan Ahmad (Rtd), a retired military officer with over three decades of service including United Nations peacekeeping missions, was also honoured with the title of Baba Tayese, in keeping with Yoruba tradition.

Rooted in Two Homelands

With this, Ahmad now holds traditional titles from both sides of her heritage – Soniya Asusu Nupe and Yeye Tayese. On her paternal side, she descends from the Ndanusa family of Nupe lineage in Niger State. Her title, Soniya Asusu Nupe, designates her as Custodian of the Commonwealth of the Nupe people and Chief Adviser to the Etsu Nupe on socio-economic affairs.

Through the Amfani Zhiba Foundation, which she founded to serve her father’s homeland, she continues to support women’s empowerment and youth development in Bida and across northern Nigeria.

She recently delivered a TEDx talk in Minna on structural development challenges in northern Nigeria.

On her maternal side, she descends from the Ilerio and Akegun dynasties of Imesi-Ile – a lineage that places her within the Kingdom’s traditional aristocracy. Her relationship with the town has been longstanding, with close ties to its people and history maintained since childhood.

That connection is reflected in her co-authorship of ‘Florence: Daughter of Akegun,’ a book chronicling the life of her grandmother, Florence Bamidele Makanjuola, and preserving aspects of Imesi-Ile’s cultural origins.

Nigeria’s social fabric has long been shaped by families whose identities span regions and cultures. Such layered heritage is neither unusual nor new; it is part of the country’s lived reality. Leaders who carry more than one tradition often develop a natural fluency across communities. In this sense, Ahmad’s dual recognition reflects not only personal lineage, but the broader possibility of unity within difference.

Culture as Foundation

For Ahmad, cultural heritage is not separate from institutional leadership – it informs it.

‘Knowing who you are – where you come from, the traditions that shaped you – creates a sense of responsibility,’ she said. ‘In public office or in traditional council, the work is ultimately the same: stewardship. It is about safeguarding people, institutions, and opportunity for the next generation.’

She describes her northern and southern recognitions not as parallel honours, but as a continuity of service across communities that have shaped her life.

Bridging Institutions and Communities

Ahmad’s three-decade finance, governance and policy career includes service as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (2018-2023). She is the founder of Bridgforte, a convening platform focused on financial governance and inclusion, which recently held dialogues on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. She also serves as Chair of the Expert Leaders’ Group at the Graca Machel Trust, a pan-African network of former and serving female deputy governors and finance ministers.

Ahmad is a recipient of Nigeria’s national honour, Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), and a CFA charter holder.