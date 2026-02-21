Agba Hosts Youth Town Hall in Bekwarra, Sparks Renewed Hope, Civic Engagement

Chief Martha Agba, the Onyie’iritiem I of Bekwarra, convened a Youth Town Hall Meeting in Bekwarra, Cross River State, attracting an overwhelming turnout of young people from all ten political wards of Bekwarra Local Government Area.

The interactive forum was held just days after her widely applauded flag-off of a Free Hepatitis B Diagnosis and Treatment Programme, alongside business support and women empowerment initiatives in the community.

Building on the momentum of those interventions, Agba created the town hall platform to directly connect with the youth, acknowledging their critical role in driving societal growth and ensuring sustainable development.

In his welcome address, the Youth President of Bekwarra LGA, Comrade Saviour Eneji, expressed profound gratitude to Agba for her unwavering commitment to the welfare and advancement of the people.

He described her decision to prioritize youth engagement as a clear demonstration of her confidence in young people as vital agents of progress. Eneji assured her of the full support and cooperation of Bekwarra youths in all ongoing and future developmental initiatives.

Also speaking at the event, the Youth Leader of Nyanya Ward, Comrade Paul Adada, commended Dr. Agba for her consistent dedication to humanitarian service and grassroots development. He characterized the town hall meeting as a timely and necessary call for young people to embrace purpose, responsibility, and active participation in community and nation-building efforts.

He further pointed to her recent medical outreach and business empowerment programmes as tangible proof of compassionate, people-centered leadership.

In her address, Agba reaffirmed her commitment to giving back to society, with particular emphasis on youth empowerment.

She challenged young people to rise above dependency, cultivate innovative thinking, acquire relevant skills, and pursue meaningful ventures that would guarantee sustainable success and responsible decision-making.

She stressed that true transformation begins with a mindset shift and a willingness to take ownership of personal and community development.

Mr. David Irinam, who also spoke at the gathering, praised the impressive turnout and the openness displayed by the youths during the engagement. He described Agba as a visionary and compassionate leader whose consistent interventions continue to positively impact lives across Bekwarra.

The town hall meeting ended on a high note, marked by renewed hope, strengthened unity, and a shared resolve among participants to work collectively towards building a stronger, empowered, and progressive Bekwarra community in Cross River State.